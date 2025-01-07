In an effort to show the entrepreneurial dynamism in Andalusia and Spain, research carried out in the University of Jaen Since January 2023, it has published daily and weekly reports on the creation of commercial companies, based on the analysis of the information published daily in the Official Gazette of the Commercial Registry (BORME). In these reports you can find the number of new commercial companies that have published their registration in the BORME in Spain for each province, as well as the share capital they have subscribed. After two years of daily exploitation of BORME information It is possible not only to have an updated and comparative evaluation of corporate entrepreneurship in each province, but also of the committed social capital.

Data available through December 31, 2024 indicates that In Andalusia, 20,321 new commercial companies have been created1,063 more than in 2023 (5.52% more), and more than 947 million euros have been invested, compared to 764 million last year (183 million more, almost 24% more). Comparatively, in Spain as a whole there has been a greater increase, of 9.7% in the number of new commercial companies, to exceed 120 thousand compared to 109 thousand last year. However, investment in share capital has fallen by 1.5% in 2024, dropping by around 90 million euros, compared to that in 2023, which exceeded 6,000 million euros.

The number of new commercial companies has risen in all the Autonomous Communities, from 24% in the Foral Community of Navarraup to 4.3% in La Rioja. The increase in percentage compared to 2023 in Andalusia is the penultimate of all the Autonomous Communities. Despite this, Andalusia maintains in 2024 the third place in number that it had in 2023, after the Community of Madrid and Catalonia, and rises from fourth place in 2023 to third in 2024 in invested share capital. In investment, 7 CCAA and the 2 Autonomous Cities lose investment in 2024 compared to 2023. The Region of Murcia has been the one that has increased its investment in social capital the most (more than 145%).

As a consequence of the increase in the number of companies and the decrease in subscribed capital, the mid-cap has gone down 10.2% in Spain as a whole. In the case of Andalusia, the average capitalization of new commercial companies has increased by 17.5%.

Provinces

Focusing on Andalusia, Malaga continues to lead the creation of new commercial companies in 2024, with almost 37.2% of the Andalusian total, followed by Seville with just over 23.5%. Cadiz remains third with 9.5%, Grenade represents 8.7% Andalusian, Almeria 8.1%, Cordova 6.2%, Huelva 3.8% and Jaen It is last with 3%.

The investment in social capital In Andalusia, Seville leads with 38.2%, followed by Malaga with 30%. Córdoba has received 10% of the capital, Cádiz and Granada around 6.4% each, Almería 5.8%, Jaén 2.3% and Huelva 1.1% of the total Andalusian subscription.

In this last year Granada leads Andalusian growth in the number of new commercial companieswith an increase of 15.5%, followed by Huelva with 10.2% and Almería with 9.7%. Cádiz has grown by 6.9%, Málaga by 6.1%, Jaén by 3.5% and Seville has decreased by 0.3% compared to 2023.

The analysis of the variation in the invested social capital shows that these growths in number have not been accompanied by greater capitalization in all provinces, nor vice versa. In fact, they are Seville and Jaén, the provinces that have experienced the greatest variation in capital (78.8% and 59.5% more than in 2023). Almería has also registered a positive variation of 57.5%, Granada of 31.4% and Córdoba of 28.1%. Investment in social capital has decreased by 54.5% in Huelva compared to last year, in Cádiz it has decreased by 25.2% and in Malaga it is also 2.1% lower than in 2023.

The distribution of commercial entrepreneurship and investment in social capital shows great territorial disparities, concentrating mainly in Madrid and on the Mediterranean coast versus inland. However, the variation from 2023 to 2024 in both number and capital indicates that there are inland provinces that are growing percentage-wise more. It would be necessary for public officials to analyze in depth the underlying causes, both in cases of improvement and in those in which the situation is worsening, and to promote incentives in those provinces with less commercial activity in 2024, and especially in those that have also been reduced. capital investment compared to last year.