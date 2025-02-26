Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid

The sector of the centers and commercial parks in Spain, composed of 587 entities, closed the year 2024 with a total turnover of 55,474 million in 2024which represents 5.9% more than the previous year. Thus, the 587 Spanish commercial centers and parks are consolidated as a Key motor for the national economy with a contribution of more than 15,300 million euros to GDP, which represents 1% of the total, and the generation of 886,000 jobs, according to the data presented on Tuesday by the Spanish Association of Commercial Centers and Parks (AECC).

Likewise, the inflows shot up to the 1,907 million visits to these spaces, meaning an increase of 3.2% compared to 2023. This constitutes one of the reasons that explain the increase of 5.9% of the volume of sales in 2024. Thus the sector points to the growth of the Spanish economy, which In 2024 it was 3.2% compared to the “atony of the European context,” says the AECC.

Fashion and accessories lead sales levels

The balance made at the end of 2024 maintains the growth line achieved in recent years, being a very positive year in the sales of the Spanish commercial centers and parks. By sectors of activities, Fashion and accessories It has been the segment that has increased the most sales, with an increase of 6.2% compared to 2023, ahead of Home equipment and of restoration with 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively.

Similarly, the growth of average sale per visit Follow the Positive path Started in 2021 and, in addition, it increases 2.6% compared to 2023, a prominent factor in the data presented by the AECC.









Commercial centers and parks, one of the Calve industries for the Spanish economy

The Employment creation It remains one of the most significant indicators of this industry, which in 2024 contributes 886,000 jobswhich represents a growth of almost 2% of the level of employment compared to the previous year.

Along the same lines, the sector of the centers and commercial parks, which contributes 15,343 million to the Spanish economy, continues to be placed as one of the key industries for the country’s economy. In 2024, its contributions represent 9% of the GDP of the services sector and 1% of total GDP.

As for the Gross alkylable surface (SBA) In operation in Spain, it should be noted that 2024 closed with 587 commercial centers and parkswhat a total of 16.9 million square meters. Although four shopping centers were closed during the past year, five new projects were opened: Oalma Center (León, León), Paseo Lasal (Playa Blanca, Lanzarote), Estepona Park (Estepona, Málaga), omo Arroyomolinos Retail Park Park (Arroyomolinos, Madrid) and the Vall Parc (Tavernes de la Valldigna, Valencia), which make a total of more than 45,000 square meters New SBA, according to the AECC.

Transactions increase in 2024

The sector ensures that it was a great year for transaction investments, since, they were made 40 operations for an amount of more than 1.7 billion euros, which is a 87% increase Regarding the total valuation of 2023.

Similarly, regarding reforms and extensions, throughout 2024 15 shopping centers renewed or expandedequivalent to more than 650,000 m2. The AECC highlights the large jonquera expansion of 17,000 m2 as one of the most significant.

Future projections of the sector

The AECC points out that new projects are also important to assess the vitality of the sector. In this sense, in the face of the coming years they are planned to be carried out 43 new projectsof which 35 will be commercial parks and eight will be shopping centers. In total, this will involve an increase of more than one million square meters of new SBA, distributed among the Autonomous Communities of Andalusia (18) and Madrid (8) for the most part, although also in Galicia (4), Catalonia (3) (3) , Valencian Community (3), Castilla-La Mancha (2), Extremadura (2), Asturias (1), Canary Islands (1) and Murcia (1).

On the other hand, on September 24 and 25, the XXI Spanish Congress of Centers and Commercial Parks That, under the motto ‘Creating Value’, it will analyze the transformation of commercial centers and parks towards dynamic ecosystems that generate a great economic, social and cultural impact.

Finally, Eduardo Ceballospresident of the AECC, has assured that «we are in a Very positive moment For the sector, consumers continue to respond and demand the offer of shopping centers and investors have recovered the appetite for a segment that, year after year, continues to show their relevance to the national economy and the good health of its fundamentals. From the Association we thank all the workers, operators and agents that make up this industry their dedication and commitment to innovation and development of the sector and their contribution to the evolution of shopping centers towards spaces of experiences ».