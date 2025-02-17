The government will launch the new measures to fight against telephone scams through identity supplant and end the awkward calls for commercial purposes.

The Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Function has approved a ministerial order that will force the companies that make calls to customer service or commercial objectives to use numbers that begin with ‘800’ and ‘900’so that they are identifiable for citizens. Also, if the user who returns the call because he could not take it, these numbers will be free. In addition, the new standard prohibits companies from making these calls through mobile phone numbers.

If companies breach these measures, according to the General Telecommunications Law, A serious infraction that will be fined with up to two million euros.

Telephone scams

Likewise, the new ministerial order, published on February 15 in the BOE and will enter into force as of March 7, except for some articles, such as the one that forces to identify commercial calls, also incorporates new measures to avoid telephone frauds and those calls or messages that supplant the identity of third parties, such as banking entities, public administrations or transport companies.

The responsibility will fall on mobile phone operators that, As of March 7, they will have to block all calls and SMS whose call identifier or number is empty, be it a Spanish number that has not been attributed to any service, is a number that the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has not attributed to any operator or, well, having attributed it , the operator has not awarded any client.

In addition, as of June 7, telephone operators will also have to block calls or SMS that come from abroad but identify with a Spanish numbering, whether fixed or mobile.

Numbers registration

Finally, the rule gives a period of 15 months from its entry into force, that is, until June 7, 2026, so that the CNMC launches a record where companies and public administrations that send text messages to the consumers and citizens register the phones and alias with which they identify. In this way, The operators can block the SMS that appear with these alias but whose number does not correspond With the registered.

The Ministry for Digital Transformation justifies that these regulations are proposed to “adopt measures to prevent communications with identifier manipulation”, “avoid fraud in the field of numbering and alias identifying short messages, multimedia messages and services of Messaging “and” Ensure the correct identification of the numbering used for the provision of customer service or for the realization of unplayed commercial calls “.

In addition, telephone operators must refer annually to the CNMC statistics on the calls and blocked messages and the reason.