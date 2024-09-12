The New Republic reported that during the second commercial break, as soon as the stagehands announced a four-minute commercial break, Trump rushed away from his seat, sighed heavily and pursed his lips, according to Sarah Cook of CBS News.

In contrast, Harris spent half the break writing nonstop on a piece of paper, then stopped to style her hair, before returning to review what she had written.

“I reviewed what I had written for the next minute, made some adjustments, before putting down my pen and looking around the room with my hands folded in front of me, taking a sip of water from a cup placed under the podium,” Cook said.

Trump then reappeared behind the podium 30 seconds before the broadcast. The two candidates did not look at each other, but stared straight ahead until the program resumed.

Following the debate, Trump baselessly tried to claim that all post-debate polls indicated he would win the matchup.

A CNN poll taken after the debate found that 63 percent of Americans felt Harris beat Trump.

Meanwhile, conservatives spent much of the day lamenting Trump’s performance, with Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina denouncing his performance as a “disaster.”