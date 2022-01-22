A pilot project with its own municipal administrators for debtors has turned out to be much more successful than expected. Participants are cheaper and faster out of financial problems than with commercial parties. There, ‘cowboys’ sometimes do not help with solving problems, but debtors are kept under administration for as long as possible to earn money.
