From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 07/11/2023 – 9:55

Greater São Paulo suffered losses of up to R$126 million in trade, after more than 72 hours of power outages in dozens of municipalities. This is what the São Paulo Commercial Association (ACSP) estimates in a note released this Monday, 6th. Immediate and impulse consumption are the most affected, when there are these restrictions on the flow of customers.

The restriction on circulation caused by the rains resulted in more than 800 thousand consumer units without power, directly harming more than 1.2 million people. This Tuesday, the 7th, governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) announced that concessionaires will study options for reimbursing residents. Enel, which distributes electricity to 24 municipalities in SP, then obtained support from the state manager, who resisted holding the electricity company responsible.

In the assessment of ACSP economist Ulisses Ruiz de Gamboa, the losses are difficult to estimate, as the effects of the storm were not homogeneous in the capital, and several regions have not yet had power restored, but we can say that the damage is , mainly due to reductions in “immediate” and “impulse” purchases by consumers.

The estimate, based on the volume moved daily in the city of São Paulo and the metropolitan region, is from the Gastão Vidigal Institute of Economics of the São Paulo Commercial Association (IEGV/ACSP).