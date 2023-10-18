Retail sales fell 0.2% in August compared to July in a seasonally adjusted comparison. O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Wednesday (October 18, 2023). Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 746 kB).
The drop in August interrupts a sequence of 2 consecutive months of trade growth. Compared to the same month in 2022, the sector rose 0.2%, in the series without seasonal adjustment.
Retail sales accumulated growth of 1.6% from January to August 2023. In 12 months, retail increased 1.7%.
AUGUST
August sales fell 0.2% compared to July, driven by the following areas:
- Other articles for personal and domestic use (-4.8%);
- Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (-3.2%);
- Furniture and household appliances (-2.2%);
- and Fabrics, clothing and footwear (-0.4%).
Sales of supermarkets and food products rose 0.9% in August compared to the previous month. Fuels and lubricants increased 0.9%.
EXPANDED RETAIL TRADE
Broad retail trade – which includes vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces, construction materials and wholesale specialized in food products, beverages and tobacco – fell 1.3% in August compared to July, compared to seasonally adjusted.
