The third vice president of the Government and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño. Andreu Dalmau / THE COUNTRY

More than two thirds of the jobs created by European funds will be generated in commerce, professional activities and industry. In 2021, of the 200,000 jobs that the Government foresees that will be created by community investment, 130,000 will be in these activities, according to a document prepared by the Ministry of Economy and sent to the Advisory Council of Vice President Nadia Calviño. The other side will be that of the hotel and entertainment industry, which will hardly benefit from this Recovery Plan and which in 2021 will still have an activity 25% lower than the pre-ndemic level.

President Pedro Sánchez already announced in October the figure of 800,000 jobs created in three years thanks to EU funds. Now the Executive has on the table the projections on how much will be created by sectors only in 2021. There is still a first half of the year in which companies will still have difficulties and for which the Ministry of Economy prepares relief measures to tackle over-indebtedness. However, the Government foresees that during the second half of the year the funds will already flow even if they have not yet arrived from Europe, because the money is advanced in the State Budgets and, therefore, the funds may be implemented. projects anyway. And that, as the Executive expects, will translate into strong job growth, especially in the branches of commerce, professional activities, industry, construction and transportation.

According to the Economics document, European manna will create a total of 200,000 direct jobs in 2021. These figures are still preliminary and do not contemplate the indirect effects they will have on consumption and activity. By sectors, 55,130 jobs correspond to commerce, which in principle will benefit from the boost to digitization. This sector is closely connected with the others and is proportionally larger. Consequently, it will generate more employment. That is to say, although they seem many, in reality there are not so many in relation to the size of the sector. Even so, despite the blow caused by the pandemic, this year it will regain the activity it had before covid-19, in part because a robust rebound in consumption is anticipated as vaccination progresses and the high savings accumulated during the last year.

Professional activities are a smaller branch but one that will receive a great stimulus: 41,995 jobs will be created, mainly for engineers, architects and consultants who will design the projects.

And in the industry another 39,346 people will be hired. The Government will invest in strengthening industrial capacities of some 2,000 million expandable, which will also be leveraged with the private sector, especially in key areas such as the manufacture of chips or the electric car. There are about 30,000 million in projects presented through an expression of interest published by Industria. Reyes Maroto’s team is immersed in the selection and a part will be left out.

In short, the report points out that these three sectors have “a high capacity to absorb funds dedicated to digitization and sustainability.” Commerce, industry and professional activities could be able to normalize their activity thanks to the Recovery Plan, he highlights.

Construction will benefit to a lesser extent, with 17,842 new employees and where it is intended to promote the green renovation of buildings and some key infrastructures, such as the Mediterranean Corridor and Cercanías. And in transportation, 17,595 jobs will be added, due to its horizontal nature and the investments of the Ministry of Transportation. These two branches will still have 10% less business in 2021 than in 2019.

An uneven recovery

However, the recovery will be very uneven. The most affected sectors will continue to be far from their levels of pre-pandemic activity. The hospitality industry will hardly take advantage of the EU funds: it will only improve by about 1,000 jobs and will be 25% below its precovid level in 2021. And recreational activities will increase their occupation by 4,725 people as a result of European aid. But it will still be 28% below 2019. These are some of the most damaged sectors and that are left out of the Recovery Plan. However, Economy sources argue that these branches are the ones that receive the most from ERTE or ICO credits. And they could be among those who benefit the most from the new shock plan that Economy is finalizing to reinforce solvency. Although they also point to the communities as those that should articulate more direct aid for these sectors, since they are the ones that determine which localities or neighborhoods have limited openings.

Of course, although the document does not say so, these figures can only come true as long as European resources can be spent on time. The Government has 27,000 million consigned in the Budgets. And there are another 8,000 from the React EU fund, which will be channeled through the autonomies. Of the total of 34,600 million that the Government expects to spend this year, 54% will be executed by the communities, a fact that worries the Executive. To the point that it has suggested to regional governments that it could cancel deliveries to those who are too late to redirect them to other autonomies that do comply. The decree of modernization of the Administrations and the Budgets establish quick formulas to reallocate funds, indicate sources of the Administration.

On the other hand, the numbers are calculated with the growth forecast that was made in the Budgets, of 7.2% for this year (9.8% adding European funds), a forecast that could well be reformulated later to the it drops after checking the effects that the third wave will have on the first part of the year.