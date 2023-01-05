Mocorito, Sinaloa.- Thanks to the municipal head of Mocorito remains calmdespite the violent events of the second Culiacanazo in the state capital, the merchants of the Magical Town chose to open normally, however, They remain alert in case of any event that could be presented.

The delegate of kanak in this municipality, jesus cristernapointed out that given the tranquility that was observed in the municipality, there are some businesses that opened their doors normally, however, he pointed out that in municipalities such as Salvador Alvaradomuch of merchants closed while some didn’t even open.

“First of all, we must remain calm, take care of ourselves, protect ourselves with the family and be attentive, above all remain calm,” he said.

In the same way, he took the opportunity to comment that in the event that a violent act is registered in the header that puts society and workers at risk, shops will provide shelterthat is, they will not allow people to go out, so that in this way they avoid traveling through the streets.

“If there is any contingency, we close doors, employees must be supported, they must not be sent home because they are at greater risk on the street,” he stressed.