Souvenir shop closed in the center of Seville, last week. Alejandro Ruesga “/ THE COUNTRY

Spain is the only large economy in the European Union, along with Italy, where retail trade has not yet entered into growth, as criticized this Tuesday by the National Association of Large Distribution Companies (Anged). The employer’s association assures that the sector has lost more than 20,000 million euros of turnover and 59,000 employees in the last twelve months, since the pandemic began. To this last figure we must add another 100,155 workers who are in a situation of ERTE. According to Anged’s forecasts, if the Spanish economy grows this year between 5.5% and 6% –as predicted by the Bank of Spain–, retail trade would grow by 4% compared to the 8% drop in 2020.

Commerce was the third sector most damaged by the pandemic, behind wholesaling activities and food services. The employer’s association, which groups together companies such as El Corte Inglés, Ikea or Carrefour, calculates that mobility restrictions explain up to 35% of the provincial differences in GDP and recalls that non-essential trade has been totally or partially closed for 181 days in Castilla y León, 162 days in the Balearic Islands and 222 days in Catalonia – in the latter, stores of more than 800 square meters are still closed. These three regions, which lead the greatest restrictions in stores in the last year, concentrate almost 50% of the total employment lost in Spain since October (69,094 unemployed).

Anged accuses “various communities”, which he does not cite, of having closed “unjustifiably and disproportionately” large establishments, and they argue that it is these large supermarkets that are best prepared to function in the pandemic.

“Very high” uncertainty about vaccination

The growth calculations of the employer’s association are still subject to a “very high” level of uncertainty, they assure from Anged, and they clarify that this growth of 4% in the turnover of 2021 is a “very preliminary” figure. This improvement would be conditional on the vaccination forecasts being met, on the recovery of internal mobility in a “total” way in summer and on receiving at least 50% of the international tourism that arrived in the summer of 2019, since of the 20,000 million that stopped being invoiced in 2020, 3,400 were due to the sinking of travelers, according to figures from the employer’s association.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, also raised this Monday the scenario that Spain managed to attract 50% of the tourists who arrived in 2019 this year, although Maroto clarified that this figure would be “an achievement. “This year is going to be a year of transition. Clearly, we will start to reactivate tourism in the summer and we will only have six months. That makes us prudent ”, added the minister.

To recover part of the losses and facilitate the recovery, the employer claims “to be able to open more Sundays and holidays in 2021”, as well as plans to help remodeling and home renovations that encourage consumption. They also take the opportunity to propose greater “labor flexibility”, in relation to the labor reform that the Ministry of Labor intends to carry out this year.