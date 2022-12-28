The net opening of 135,495 formal job openings in November in the General Register of Employed and Unemployed People (Caged) was driven by the performance of commerce in the month, with the creation of 105,969 formal jobs, followed by the services sector, which opened 92,213 jobs .

In general industry, 25,707 jobs were closed in November, while there was a negative balance of 18,769 jobs in civil construction. In agriculture, 18,211 jobs were closed in the month.

In the eleventh month of the year, in 22 of the 27 Federation Units, positive results were recorded in the Caged.

The best performance was again recorded in São Paulo, with the opening of 50,908 jobs.

The worst result was recorded in Mato Grosso, with the closing of 4,252 jobs.

The average admission salary for formal jobs reached R$ 1,919.81 in November. Compared to the previous month, there was a real decrease of R$ 20.46.