The services sector was the most affected, failing to collect R$930 million in the period from November 3rd to 7th

São Paulo’s commerce and services sectors lost at least R$1.3 billion in gross revenue during the days in which the city suffered from a lack of energy supply as a result of the storm that hit the region last weekend .

The survey of Fecomércio-SP (Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo) considered the impact on businesses of the 2 segments that had to close their doors in the period from November 3rd, the date of the storm, until November 7th.

The services sector was the most affected, failing to collect R$930 million during this period. Commerce lost R$465 million in sales – considering only the stores that lost power and had to close during the period.

Fecomércio-SP’s analysis took into account the natural increase in revenue on weekends, when consumers usually go shopping.

On Saturday alone (Nov 4), 1 day after the rains, services lost R$370 million, while commerce lost R$185 million in revenue.