A waitress attends a table on a terrace in Cartagena, this Wednesday. Marcial Guillén / EFE

The commerce and hospitality sectors, two of the most affected by the pandemic, have joined in an initiative to speak with one voice before the administrations, especially the central government, and demand “urgently” direct aid of 12,500 million euros. euros. Of that money, two-thirds correspond to bars and restaurants, more affected than stores by restrictions and closures. After almost a year of pandemic, both sectors put their losses at 82,000 million euros and half a million jobs destroyed by the closure of 148,000 businesses.

“Spain is supported by trade and hospitality and that is putting itself at risk,” claimed Carlos Moreno-Figueroa, spokesman for the Spanish Confederation of Commerce (CEC), one of the employers’ associations that make up the Alliance of Commerce and Hospitality of Spain, along with eight other major companies in both sectors such as Acotex (textile trade), FECE (household appliances), Hotel and Catering Industry of Spain and Restauration Brands (food chains), among others. According to their figures, the two sectors add up to 19.2% of GDP, with 730,000 establishments and 4.9 million jobs, 17% of those affiliated with Social Security.

Paula Nevado, head of Restoration Brands, has put on the table the aid they claim for the “survival” of the affected business fabric. “We demand a serious and well-equipped plan to reactivate and guarantee the future in the short term,” he said, before putting the aid that, they estimate, the sector needs at 12,500 million. Of that money, 8,500 million would correspond to the hotel business, a figure that the hotel management has been demanding for weeks. The other 4,000 million would go to the retail trade, somewhat less affected by the crisis, according to Moreno-Figueroa, but which has some sectors among the hardest hit, especially the textile trade, whose income fell 40% last year. Overall, they estimate that commerce lost $ 17 billion in 2020, with 63,000 stores closed.

The aid “must be urgent, direct and taken into account, as in Germany”, proportional to the losses registered in 2020 compared to 2019, Moreno-Figueroa claimed, complaining that the Government, especially the Ministry of Economy, takes already a few weeks talking about direct aid, but that “they are delayed”. This same week, the head of the Economy, Nadia Calviño, announced that they would arrive in March.

The purpose of the union is to put pressure on administrations in the face of the “extremely serious” situation that the virus has left in shops, bars, restaurants and accommodation. The government listens to them, they say, but does not implement the measures they ask for. For this reason, although new mobilizations have been ruled out for now, they have asked to urgently establish a “working table with all the ministries concerned to agree on immediate measures for the survival of the business fabric,” Nevado said. One of their arguments is that they are not one of the main sources of contagion, according to data from the Ministry of Health, but they are the ones that support the toughest restrictions, with hourly and capacity limits, when there are no forced closures for weeks. Those measures, they say, have already cost the closure of 148,000 businesses, which have taken half a million jobs, not counting the ERTE, which still keep another 300,000 trading.

In addition to direct aid, hoteliers and merchants will demand other relief measures from the administrations, articulated in four axes: financial, labor, rental and fiscal. The first group includes direct aid, but also the increase in one year of the grace period to start paying ICO credits (to start paying them next year), as well as compensation to companies that have not requested these credits. On the labor side, they ask for the extension of the ERTE until the end of this year and the possibility of dismissing workers with a “criterion of proportionality” to losses. Regarding rents, a protection that prevents evictions due to non-payment and adjusting the contracts to the interpretation of the clause rebus sic stantibus, that is, the possibility of modifying them in the event of an unexpected event such as the pandemic. Finally, in fiscal matters, they ask for a VAT reduction to encourage consumption and reductions in taxes and fees such as those for Economic Activities or garbage collection.