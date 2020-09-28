EX-AfD spokesman Christian Lüth stands out again: with fascist sayings and violent fantasies. The group is now giving notice without notice.

BERLIN taz | For years, anyone who observed the AfD journalistically could not get past one man: Christian Lüth, first press spokesman for the radical right-wing party, then its parliamentary group. Lüth, who quickly had a reputation among journalists for not being particularly reliable, often radiated something semi-silky – there was a lot of alcohol involved, as well as boastfully smoked, fat cigars, short messages at inappropriate times and lewd sayings.

In the AfD, however, Lüth always managed to take the side of those who won the party within the party. In particular with Alexander GaulandFor a long time the power factor in the party and parliamentary group, he did well. Where Christian Lüth, who came from the FDP to the AfD, stood politically in the spectrum of his party, however, often remained unclear.

A documentary entitled “German, Right, Radical”, which is due to run on ProSieben on Monday evening, could now contribute new insights. It shows a conversation that a “high-ranking AfD functionary” had with the right-wing Youtuber Lisa Licentia in February in a bar in Berlin-Mitte, ProSieben filmed it secretly. “The worse Germany is doing, the better for the AfD,” says the party official.

Christian Lüth at a press conference of the AfD in 2018 Photo: Reiner Zensen

ProSieben does not mention his name. The time but has revealed that it is Lüth, then still press spokesman for the parliamentary group. Information from the taz confirms this. “There is no reason to research the time to doubt, ”says ProSieben filmmaker Thilo Mischke of the taz. Which can be seen as confirmation.

Right impoverishment theory

Accordingly, Lüth spreads a kind of right-wing impoverishment theory: The AfD must ensure that the Federal Republic is worse off, because the party benefits from it. “That’s why we have to come up with a tactic between: How bad can it be for Germany? And: How much can we provoke? ”Finally, violent fantasies come into play. When asked whether it would be in his interest that more migrants come, Lüth replied: “Yes. Because then the AfD is better. We can still shoot them all afterwards. That’s not an issue at all. Or gas, or whatever you want. I do not care!”

Is Lüth saying what he really thinks in a conversation with someone who appears to be like-minded? Does he want to impress a young, right-wing woman with fascist sayings? Or is it both? Lüth’s motivation remains unclear. However, it is not the first time that he has made such statements.

At last Lüth had himself called a “fascist” in a Whatsapp chat with a young woman and his “Aryan” descent – with reference to his alleged grandfather, a naval officer who was a submarine commander in World War II and was awarded the Iron Cross. However, it became known shortly afterwards that Lüth is not so closely related to this man, whom he is said to have raved about elsewhere: the officer was probably only Lüth’s great-uncle.

This whole affair cost Lüth his post as spokesman for the AfD parliamentary group in April. But the AfD had not kicked him out so far: Lüth was on leave, a new use was sought. You couldn’t let such a long-serving man plunge into nothing, you heard so far when you asked the parliamentary group for reasons. But that no longer applies. The faction board unanimously decided on Monday to terminate Lüth. At the same time, numerous MPs had submitted a similar urgent motion for the afternoon session. However, the decision of the parliamentary group’s executive committee is sufficient for a termination.

Lüth was controversial in the parliamentary group from the start; some of the MPs did not want to make him their spokesman. Cocky, unsound, not reliable – those were the estimates back then. But Gauland prevailed in the end. He had worked as a party spokesman for the AfD since 2013, before that he worked for two FDP members of the Bundestag and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation in Honduras. There he was already noticed by problematic statements, showed understanding for the coup in the Central American country and judged that a “return to the rule of law and the constitution” was now possible.