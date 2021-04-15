A senior official in the ruling party in Japan said Thursday that canceling the Olympics remains an option, a few months before the opening ceremony. The impact of the comments led the official to qualify his words and clarify that Japan continues to work for the opening ceremony on July 23.

Japan is currently immersed in a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has increased the cases of Covid-19 in the country. For this reason, Toshiro Nikai, a senior official of the party in the Government, made a comment on Thursday in which he suggested that, if the health situation continues to worsen, the definitive cancellation of the Olympic Games was “one of the options.”

Nikai, secretary general of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Liberal Democratic Party (PLD), said in an interview with the Japanese network ‘TBS’ that the Games are “a great opportunity for Japan”, but he speculated with the option of canceling them if the epidemic gets worse.

“If the moment comes when no more can be done (in terms of measures to contain the virus), they must be decidedly canceled. If the pandemic spreads due to the Games, what use will they have been for?”

Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Chair Seiko Hashimoto leaves a press conference after a meeting with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games committees and local authorities in Tokyo, Japan, on March 20, 2021. © Yoshikazu Tsuno / Reuters

The official’s comments created a stir on social networks and in Japanese public opinion, already divided in advance about the suitability of holding an event of such magnitude in the midst of the pandemic facing the country.

Faced with uncertainty, a clarification

Due to the controversy, Nikai had to later issue a statement to clarify his words. In it, he clarified that his intention is for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to be successful, but “at the same time, to the question of whether we would host the (Games) no matter what, that is not the case. What did I mean, “he clarified.

99 days before the event begins, the cancellation would be a blow to athletes and Japan, as well as to the International Olympic Committee, which also came out with the statements.

“We are fully focused and committed to the successful delivery of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this year, and we are working full speed towards the opening ceremony on July 23,” they stated.

One hundred days after the start of the Tokyo Games, the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the development of the Olympic fortnight Kazuhiro Nogi AFP

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was asked about the issue before his trip to Washington to meet with President Joe Biden. While he avoided responding directly on the matter, he did affirm that “there is no change in the government’s stance to do everything possible to prevent the spread of infections as we head towards the Olympics.”

Currently, the country has tightened restrictions, including cutting the opening hours of bars and restaurants and limiting capacity at large events. Tokyo registered 729 infections this Thursday, the highest number in the last two months.

With Reuters and EFE.