Attorney General KK Venugopal in the Supreme Court has said that if a case is pending in court, commenting on it is like impressing the judge and it is the court’s concept. During the hearing of the 2009 contempt case against Advocate Prashant Bhushan, the Attorney General also said that the current media situation is a matter of concern. Venugopal told the court that at present the role of media is a matter of concern and the court should intervene in the case. In the 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, the Supreme Court had asked the Attorney General to cooperate with the court. In the Supreme Court, Venugopal said that the court itself has said that commenting on pending cases in the court comes under the category of contempt of court.The Attorney General in the Supreme Court said that the electronic media and print media are commenting on pending cases in the court and thus the effect of such commentary on the pending cases in the court and such trend is definitely a matter of concern And the situation has reached dangerous level. He said that it can often be seen that when a hearing starts on the bail of an accused, a debate takes place on TV. This creates a dangerous situation and causes damage.

Venugopal cited the example of the Rafale case and said that on the basis of some documents, the media started writing articles on the basis of some part. Idea is freedom of expression, but the right to speak and to publish something that should be seen at the time of hearing on it. During the hearing of the case, KapilSibbal, appearing for Tarun Tejpal, argued that this should be considered in the context of the system of current communication. At the same time, Prashant Bhushan’s lawyer Rajiv Dhawan said that the scope of the case should be limited and it should not be broadened. The next hearing of the case will be on 4 November.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Dhawan, appearing for Prashant Bhushan, had said that the big questions of law in the case have to be considered and in such a case the help of Attorney General should be taken. The question that has been prepared by us in this case should be taken to the help of the Attorney General. The court has also set questions in this matter. The Supreme Court had said that the entire record should be sent to the Attorney General’s office and help has been sought from them. During the last hearing, Prashant Bhushan’s lawyer Rajiv Dhawan argued that the questions raised in this case should be referred to the Constitutional Bench.

During the last hearing, Justice Mishra had said that the big question has come in the case that when a judge is accused of corruption, can he go into the public domain, what is his procedure. During this, Rajiv Dhawan had argued that in this case we have also given the question before the court. What is the effect of free speech in the case of the concept of cognition itself? That is, the court itself has broadened freedom of expression from time to time, its effect on the Concept of Court Act needs to be considered and it should be heard by the constitutional bench.