Mash: journalist Vasily Utkin died of pulmonary embolism

The famous Russian sports journalist Vasily Utkin died at the age of 53. The news, which was originally published in his Telegram-channel journalist Ivan Karpov, later confirmed and added Mash. According to the publication, the cause of Utkin’s death was pulmonary embolism.

Utkin struggled with excess weight for more than 30 years

How reported Baza, doctors from the cardiology department of the capital’s Pirogov Hospital, where the journalist was admitted, managed to resuscitate Utkin after circulatory arrest due to acute vascular insufficiency. Soon the blood circulation stopped again, and this time Utkin was no longer saved.

The famous commentator's health problems have been reported before. In September 2023, Mash journalists wrotethat Utkin was diagnosed with atherosclerosis. By that time, his weight had exceeded 200 kilograms. At the same time, he himself admitted that he had lost at least 350 kilograms in his entire life, but was unable, however, to solve the problem.

In the fall of 2023, Utkin weighed at least 200 kilograms Frame: Telegram channel «Tulup Tutberidze»

“I hardly eat sweets. If I also ate sweets, I would have burst. I'm just one of those stress eaters. Well, of course, I drank for a while,” said Utkin in 2018, describing his separation from the girl who later became the wife of ex-CSKA and Russian national team football player Sergei Ignashevich.

Utkin's health problems did not come as a surprise to those who followed his activities in recent decades. For example, his conference on one of the sports resources in the last decade was devoted not only to posts about football, but also to culinary recipes, and not always healthy ones. Utkin often mocked his excess weight, and on March 6, his last birthday, he posted a post on his Telegram-channel, in which he hinted at his readiness to fight obesity.

“We’ve convinced you, I’m starting,” the journalist wrote, attaching a photo depicting a clay figurine in the form of a man chipping away excess weight from himself.

Utkin openly opposed the authorities and quarreled with his colleagues

In recent years, especially after leaving television, Utkin often got into rows with his colleagues. His sarcastic manner of presenting his opinions once made him one of the most prominent post-Soviet sports commentators and an icon of the genre. For the same reason, any online opponents of the journalist were punished.

The loudest scandal was with TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov in April 2020. Initially, Utkin was disappointed by the need to spend time at home during the coronavirus pandemic and at the same time pay utility bills, the amount of which had increased. Soloviev responded by calling Utkin a mentally ill person. The exchange of insults that followed ended with Solovyov’s promise that upon meeting he would “hit Utkina once, like they beat a vile, pathetic beast.” The commentator retorted that when meeting with the “vile dwarf” he would “keep his hands behind his back”, and also predicted that the presenter would have a stroke.

Vasily Utkin had difficult relationships with colleagues and irreconcilable ones with the authorities Photo: Alexander Vilf / RIA Novosti

In numerous interviews on opposition platforms, Utkin criticized the current Russian authorities, as well as the decisions they make, in the same caustic manner; in the 2010s, he attended opposition events. These statements became key to the perception of the journalist by Russians after the end of his active phase of his television career. However, this did not stop him from always trying to defend Russian athletes.

“When was sport “out of politics”? Never. Outside of politics, the only thing is physical education in the yard, workout and jogging in the park, and even then you can get hit in the face by starting an incorrect political conversation,” lamented Utkin shortly after the ban of Russian sports due to the start of a special military operation (SVO).

Utkin built the best sports editorial office in the country, but did not work well with Kandelaki

Utkin’s path began not in sports journalism at all, but in political journalism, when in 1989 he came to the “Vzglyad” program. This dedicated Utkin’s last post on Telegram – the journalist rejoiced at the 35th anniversary of the start of his career. However, then fate brought him to the newly formed NTV, which changed sports journalism in Russia. He conducted his first report in 1996.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Utkin was the face of the “Football Club” program, received a TEFI award for his reporting, and commented on key football events – the final matches of the Champions League and European Championships. He also collaborated with print media, including Kommersant and Gazeta.ru. Utkin’s voice was indeed familiar even to those who had never been interested in football.

Nevertheless, not everyone liked Utkin’s provocative model of work. In 2001, he even survived an assassination attempt when unknown assailants attacked him with a screwdriver converted into a sharpener. The journalist was injured, but survivedbut the attackers were never found.

In the first half of the 2010s, Utkin became the editor-in-chief of all NTV-Plus sports television channels, but then a decision was made to close the projects and create Match TV on their basis. He was unable to work with the then head of the channel, Tina Kandelaki. First there was a public conflict, during which the commentator was called a “fatbass”, then he was removed from the staff, and then left the channel altogether, although his salary, by his own admission, reached 600 thousand rubles.

I don’t really regret this: I learned and tried a lot of new things, I’m happy with my lifestyle, the amount of work, and the quality of payment for this work. I’m only sorry that I can’t do what I love – the one for which, as I, apparently, not unreasonably thought, I had a certain calling Vasily Utkinsports journalist

In recent years, Utkin has run his own YouTube channel, but the main passion in his life has become his own football club. “Egrisi” is a small amateur team at first, which participated in various metropolitan competitions, and then grew to the media football league. In the upcoming competitions, athletes will already promised “show your maximum” in memory of Utkin.

“Many people probably answer this way, but my mother was sick a lot last year. I really want her to fully recover from these matters,” Utkin answered in 2018 when asked about his dreams. Six years later, a 79-year-old woman found out about the death of his son from the media.