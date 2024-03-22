Commentator Viktor Gusev and his wife survived the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Sports commentator Viktor Gusev and his wife were in Crocus City Hall at the time of the armed attack. This is reported by “Sport Express”.

According to the publication, the couple came to the concert of the Picnic group, whose fans have been for many decades. It is noted that they managed to escape, nothing threatens their lives.

Earlier it became known that the artists of the Picnic group were not injured during the terrorist attack. Also there was the symphony orchestra of the Leningrad region “Tavrichesky”. The musicians were able to evacuate.

On the evening of March 22, shooting opened at Crocus City Hall before the concert of the Picnic group. Witnesses later reported three shooters in camouflage uniforms. Then footage appeared of five unknown men holding machine guns.