Los Angeles, California.- The preseason game between Real Madrid and AC Milan was organized for this Sunday in USA. The two teams from the old continent traveled with their best team to collide inside the Rose Bowl Stadium of California.

The sports channel ESPN and the streaming system, Star Plus, got the exclusive right to broadcast the friendly game. In the previous one Trinidadian exporter, Shaka Hislopwas found next to reporter, danny thomaswhen he unexpectedly faded live.

Although his partner tried to catch him, nothing could be done to prevent the commentator suffered a hard fall on the grass. In the video that has gone viral, it is observed when Shaka Hislop listen to the notes reporter before suddenly losing balance.

The ESPN network technicians who were at the scene tried to help Shaka Hislop while in the image several seconds of concern are observed until the cut of the sports medium.

Shortly after the event itself danny thomas informed his followers about the state of Shaka Hislop. “Shaka is conscious. the doctors are taking care of him“, reported in his official account of Twitter while colleagues and fans ask for their health.

Shaka Hislop was born on February 22, 1969 in London, England but of nationality trinitarian. He is currently celebrating 54 years and is part of ESPN after a professional career as goalkeeper in the Premier League and the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Shaka militated in: Reading F.C., Newcastle United, West Ham United and Portsmouth F.C. in EnglandMeanwhile in USAplayed with F.C. Dallas before announcing his retirement in 2007; a year before he played his only world with the Trinidad and Tobago national teamin Germany.