Last Saturday night, September 30, the fight of Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez against Charlo in the facilities of T-Mobile Arena of Las VegasNevada, where Danna Paola was the artist in charge of interpreting the Mexican national anthem.

It was precisely Danna Paola singing the Mexican National Anthem, who began with the boxing fighta moment that filled the followers of the singer and the Mexican boxer with pride.

However, the surprise came when one of the commentators on the live broadcast He confused the Mexican anthem with that of the United States.

In the middle of the performance of the National Anthem, the mistaken commentator announced that it was the American anthem’s turn, causing disbelief from his colleague, who immediately corrected him with an emphatic “It’s the one from Mexico, dude.”

Despite this awkward moment, the national anthem ceremony continued without major incidents, and the stellar fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo continued as scheduled.

Regarding the fight itself, Canelo Álvarez achieved a resounding victory, reaching his 60th victory in his outstanding career as professional boxer.

This achievement not only solidified his position as one of the best boxers in the world, but also allowed him to successfully defend his super middleweight belts and maintain his status as undisputed champion in his category.

It should be noted that Danna Paola’s participation became one of the most applauded for her excellent and impeccable vocal work.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp