Commentator and Soviet tennis player Anna Dmitrieva died at the age of 84

Sports commentator and tennis player Anna Dmitrieva has died. Her friend, photographer Yuri Rost, announced her passing at the age of 84.

“Anna Dmitrieva, a person of incredible beauty, has passed away. My closest, long-term, heartfelt friend,” he said.

According to the photographer, she was a great tennis player, an outstanding television sports commentator and organizer of the best sports programs, and also “educated, intelligent, keenly aware of everything, kind and tolerant.”

The Russian Tennis Federation (RFF) expressed condolences, calling Dmitrieva the voice of Russian tennis, reports RIA News. “Anna Vladimirovna Dmitrieva has passed away. Our famous tennis player, 18-time USSR champion, legendary commentator, beloved voice of Russian tennis by many generations,” the message says.

Related materials:

Tarpishchev spoke about Dmitrieva’s serious illness

The head of the Russian Tennis Federation (RFT) Shamil Tarpishchev said “Match TV”that Anna Dmitrieva’s death was not sudden. According to him, she had been seriously ill for a long time. He did not specify what disease she had.

Dmitrieva’s son Dmitry Chukovsky also spoke about his mother’s illness in a commentary for Sport24. “Mom had been sick for a long time, but she dealt with it steadfastly. Many people had no idea about her illness for many, many years. It was like her. The illness was serious, but I would not like to talk about the details of the illness. In recent days I spoke with my mother, and she felt very bad,” he said.

Photo: Anton Belitsky / Kommersant

Biography of Dmitrieva

Dmitrieva was born on December 10, 1940 in Moscow in the family of the main artist of the Moscow Art Theater Vladimir Dmitriev and actress Marina Pastukhova-Dmitrieva. She was married twice: her first husband was the physicist, grandson of the writer Alexei Tolstoy, Mikhail Tolstoy, the second was Dmitry Chukovsky, grandson of the writer Korney Chukovsky. She has two children: daughter Marina and son Dmitry.

Anna Dmitrieva is the winner of 12 International Tennis Federation tournaments in singles, Honored Master of Sports of the USSR, laureate of the Golden Microphone award in the Best Sports Commentator category. In 1964, Dmitrieva was one of the top five European tennis players and received the title of Honored Master of Sports. In 1966, she graduated from the French department of the Faculty of Philology of Moscow State University, but after completing her sports career she decided to work not by profession, but to become a journalist. Since 1975, Dmitrieva became a sports journalist. She commented on sporting events on channels such as NTV-Plus. Sport”, Channel One, Match TV and Eurosport.