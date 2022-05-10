Home page politics

Of: George Anastasiadis

The descent of the AfD – commented by Georg Anastasiadis.

The “Alternative for Germany” has pushed its middle-class wing out of the party. Now Höcke & Co. in West Germany collect the receipt. A commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

As a young, impetuous force, the AfD likes to party. But when they come up with excuses, the “alternative” has long since mutated into one of those old parties that they otherwise like to vilify. AfD federal chairman Tino Chrupalla routinely acknowledged the fall from the Kiel state parliament and the first failure at the 5% hurdle in a state parliament with reference to alleged “regional reasons” for the accident. However, the quarrels that shook the Schleswig-Holstein state association are by no means “regional”. The AfD previously presented itself as the same rack of schemes almost everywhere. Result: In the elections in Baden-Württemberg, Berlin and Rhineland-Palatinate, the AfD lost a third of its voters in 2021.

AfD is increasingly in distress

The debacle on the coast is more than the industrial accident that the party leadership wants to see it as. The open disputes are an expression of a bitter power struggle, which the Thuringian Björn Höcke has now clearly won. After the moderate wing was pushed out and ex-party leader Jörg Meuthen left the party, the AfD paid the price for turning into a far-right to right-wing extremist party with a clear East German orientation. In the east, the AfD is increasingly replacing the left as the mouthpiece of those who have been neglected. In the west, on the other hand, she was recently no longer able to benefit from the anger of many citizens about the corona policy.

AfD makes itself unelectable for the majority of the bourgeoisie

The supposedly bourgeois force that the AfD tried to present itself as in the Merkel era has become a case for the protection of the constitution to observe. Germany’s right has gone the opposite way, if you will, to that of Marine Le Pen’s Front National in France. With Höcke’s recently announced candidacy for the federal executive board, the transformation is about to be completed. At least in the West, this vulgar “alternative” has made itself unelectable in large parts of the bourgeoisie.