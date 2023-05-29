Monaco Grand Prix Analysis – Part 1 – When asked if he really Red Bull could win all the races or in which circuits Christian was in hypothetical difficulty Horner he had immediately mentioned Monk (together with Singapore) as the track where he felt vulnerable. He thought so, he thought so Fernando Alonso, who had tweeted the date of the Monaco Grand Prix with his watch indicating a countdown, hoping for a non-dominant RB19 as usual. He thought so Ferrari who had declared that he was aiming for pole position, and consequently for victory, given the peculiarity of the track. Yet, for the sixth time out of six this year, he has once again won a Red Bull, that of Max Verstappen. Talk about the Dutchman has already started, as old as Formula 1, which wins thanks to the super car. But it is not so, or at least certainly not it’s not just for the car, and the Monaco race is proof of this. After the kidney failure that earned him pole position on Saturday, Verstappen did a race all about concentration and perfect, or if possible even more than perfect, management of the tyres. From the outside it may have seemed like an easy task, but the Dutchman has come through 55 laps on the medium tirewith the strategy blocked by Alonso who was extending the stint as much as possible behind thanks to the hard compound.



Despite this Max has opened a gap of about 11 seconds in the first 24 laps on Alonso, before entering the traffic phases due to lapping and then in a complicated graining phase to manage. An average of almost half a second per lap. But that’s not all, when the rain arrived Verstappen was able to stay on the track even though it was now without tires, to then pick up the pace on the intermediates and on the wet track. From lap 60 to lap 78 Verstappen gains on Alonso another 11 secondsabout 6 tenths per lap on average. The Dutchman can be liked or disliked, he is certainly still young, but it would be wrong not to approach him to the greats of this sport, the various Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton and Alonso himself to name a few of the most recent, because he is demonstrating on the track that he deserves his place in history together with them. Verstappen’s “maturation” is mentioned too many times, continuing to rehash the incidents of the early years (mistakes that, moreover, all the greats have made in their careers) and perhaps we forget that Max already has two world championships under his belt, which, less than surprises unthinkable at the moment, they will become three immediately after the summer. The only factor external to the Dutchman that influences his approach and that is worth emphasizing is, at least from what we hear on the radiothe relationship with his track engineer, Ganpiero Lambiaseable to provide the always correct informationOf keep his pilot calm in any situation, and also of reprimand him by putting him back in his place whenever necessary. We don’t know the details, but the impression listening to their conversations is that from a human point of view Lambiase provides Verstappen that last grain that he could still lack from the point of view of psychological management. However, nothing that has not been seen in other cases, such as Bono with Hamilton, just to give an example.

Newey should update his book

The other surprise (in the middle) of this weekend was right there RB19. Perez’s car, lifted into the sky by the cranes of the Principality, showed the details of a well-kept fundwith an obsessive exploitation of every detail, and a way of working that is difficult to guess given the level of complexity of the multiple solutions seen. There has been a lot of talk about aerodynamic capacity of this fund, of theDRS efficiency of Red Bull, of how the mechanics of the car were at the service of aerodynamics and thanks to this the car excelled almost everywhere. Yet Monaco is a different track, where the basics countespecially the mechanics, in this case an end in itselfand then the weight distributionthe behavior of materials and of the structures, the stabilitythe drivability in the slow and winding stretches, the ability of the suspensions of dampen bumps while keeping the car stable despite a limited contribution from the vertical load, as well as obviously the drive unit power and the ability to transmit it to the ground mechanically in traction. All factors inherent in the setting up and basic construction of a car, who arrive first of the aerodynamic concept or the efficiency of the DRS. Red Bull showed that even on fundamentals it has no rivalsa perfect car from top to bottom and perhaps Adrian Newey should update his book “How to build a car” because doing better than that is difficult.

No record is safe anymore

What happens if you put the best driver in the best car? What we are witnessing this season, a world championship that is literally long over, despite the fact that 6 races have been run and 16 are still to go, and that in Monaco he closed the door in his face even to those who hoped that some hope of victory for anyone else could emerge on some circuit. No record is safe from now on, all that remains is to admire the victories and performances of this domain as in other sports one admires the various world recordsalways the result of work, genius and talent.