Markus Söder read the reasoning before the verdict. It was important to him to appear as an impartial judge who carefully weighed everything that spoke for and against Hubert Aiwanger in the leaflet affair. Only then did he announce that he would not fire his deputy. The fact that political considerations also play a role in this case became clear at the end of the statement. But that was clear from the start to everyone involved in the affair, certainly including the journalists.

One has to agree with Söder that, based on the allegations and what has been proven of them, it would have been disproportionate to dismiss Aiwanger from state office. Aiwanger’s brother Helmut has accused himself of being the author of the leaflet.

Such gossip is not enough for the scaffold

Further allegations, such as what jokes the seventeen-year-old Hubert told and whether he had spoken in Hitler’s tone, smack of desperate attempts to prove his brown youth with other accusations. Of course, such slander is not enough to send someone to the political scaffold 35 years later.

Alternatively, Aiwanger’s (and Söder’s) opponents in politics and society tried to find evidence in the present that the Free Voter chairman was of an intolerable disposition. His statement from Erding, which could in fact have come from an AfD man, served this purpose. And then his behavior in the leaflet affair, which was accused of being contradictory, unbelievable and disingenuous.







Aiwanger actually made mistakes in crisis management, just like Söder blamed him for. However, Aiwanger has apologized for his past and present behavior and has reiterated that the leaflet did not reflect his position then or now. So far, no one has claimed to have heard anti-Semitic statements or statements that downplayed National Socialism and its crimes by the politician Aiwanger.

The CSU lacks the alternative

That won’t stop Aiwanger’s critics (not to say hunters) from digging further into his past. Söder now also has to live with this risk, who has not issued his coalition partner with a clean bill of health, but wants to continue with him after being reprimanded and admonished. Not because he likes Aiwanger, who is stealing voters away from the CSU with his free voters, but because the CSU lacks alternatives for continuing the conservative coalition.

The dismissal of Aiwanger, for which Söder would have needed (and of course received) the help of the left-wing opposition in the state parliament, would probably have cost the CSU votes in the election and the free voters, who are already benefiting more from the affair than suffering from it , probably brought even more growth. Söder could hardly have expected a reward from the SPD and Green voters.

In five weeks we will know how Bayern rate the affair and how the parties and their protagonists deal with it. Until then, of course, much can still be written and said. As much as Söder presented himself as standing above things in his declaration: he will hardly sleep well until election day. Aiwanger, as was also shown by his first reaction, has scores to settle. That is not entirely incomprehensible.