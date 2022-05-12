Home page politics

Finland wants to join NATO as soon as possible. This would have been hard to imagine without Putin’s attack on Ukraine. © Lauri Heino/Lehtikuva/dpa/mm

Finland wants to join NATO. The mood in the previously neutral country has changed. More than a damper for President Putin’s ambitions. A comment by Sebastian Horsch.

Munich – Finland has made a commitment – ​​the hitherto neutral country with a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia wants to join NATO as soon as possible. It is taken for granted that Sweden will also follow its neighbor. What an own goal by Vladimir Putin.

The mood in the Scandinavian countries has shifted

With his attack on Ukraine, the man in the Kremlin completely changed the mood in the two Scandinavian countries – also politically. Finland’s level-headed President Sauli Niinistö was long considered a kind of Putin understander and the link between the EU and Moscow. Nor was Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson an ardent supporter of NATO. Now both want to join today rather than tomorrow.

Finland has no illusions about neighboring Russia

As a result, the balance of power will develop even more in favor of the West – and not just because of the strategic location of the countries. Finland in particular has made sure over the past decades that it can not only defend Russia in ice hockey – the armed forces are well equipped. Because there, unlike in the EU, there were no illusions about what the big neighbor is capable of.

But will Putin allow the countries to join? The Kremlin has already threatened serious consequences. In truth, however, the Russian military is currently too weak to start a second war in the north. NATO must now be fast.

