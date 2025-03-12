EIt has given a few duels with Inter Milan since then, but none was as big as the duel in May 2010. FC Bayern was more surprising for humanity at the time in the final of the Champions League, whereby it must be accompanied to a person: minus a person for mankind. One person, Louis van Gaal, had of course seen that come, out of the impressive certainty that football is most successful and most beautiful wherever Van Gaal is responsible. This finale was lost in the end, but it is still considered to be a sign in the recent history of FC Bayern. It was the starting signal for a Golden Age This club, which then harassed German football with increasing dominance and rose from a round of 16 final club to the potential final candidate in an international comparison. Even though the level on the coaching bench to Van Gaal naturally sank (source: van Gaal). Other sources say that Jupp Heynckes, Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti could or can; Likewise, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel, even if not everyone of them was happy with the club or the club with him.