Years ago, a movie collection was something that could be found in any home. They were either distinguished and categorized, or improvised and chaotic. No collection was the same, but each resembled its owner. However, with the displacement of physical copies by digital platforms,

“I’m a physical copy fetishist, as you can see,” jokes thirtysomething film critic Kyle Turner on a video call with ICON. Behind him in his New York apartment, shelves of films of various colors and sizes share space with books about art and, of course, cinema.

“When I was much younger I spent more time watching everything that came with the DVDs than the movie itself: the commentaries, the behind-the-scenes features, the documentaries, the music videos, even the outtakes!” confesses Turner, author of The Film Queer Guide and collaborator of The New York Times either GQ. Like many movie buffs millennialsthe extra content was his first film school. “They helped you understand the intentions of the director or the techniques used during production, and the truth is that I miss it.”

The extra material was one of the ways to buy or rent movies, first on DVD and then on Blu-Ray. There were comments from the filmmakers, dives into the production process and interviews. Some even had video clips, basic games or even small surprises that invited you to navigate from start to finish through what was initially nothing more than an interface to make play or change the language.

Many of these physical copies, in their documentary zeal, also offered curatorial work on content that has been disappearing. “The rights to this extra content expire and the only way to access it is through alternative means, including unreliable web portals, since it is no longer essential for the consumption of the film, series, or franchise,” argues the film critic, who feels that the platforms for streamingwith few exceptions, have not found a way to compensate for this loss.

Beyond reflecting the elements surrounding any production, the extras could change the way of seeing a film. An edition of Remembrance Christopher Nolan’s, for example, allowed you to watch the entire film in chronological order, or all the versions that have been and will be made. Blade Runner that change the nature of Harrison Ford’s character. “Having a whole universe on one disc is something I miss,” he explains.

A universe on a single disk

“DVDs were revolutionary in the late 1990s,” says Turner, who notes that the DVD’s predecessor, the Laserdisc, lacked menus. “They incorporated into a home video format an interface used in video games or computer programs.”

One of the most memorable features was the art and design of the menus that allowed viewers to navigate through the different options offered by each disc. Rather than simply listing options and commands, the designers used the technology available to whet the viewer’s appetite. The goal was, to use a very 90s word, to be “multimedia.”

Turner points out that, like the palatial movie theaters of the first half of the 20th century, DVD and Blu-Ray menus helped ease the transition between everyday reality and the world of the screen. However, it was neither an easy nor a simple task.

An article by The Guardian from 2023 Thomas Fletcher, who worked on the first DVD to be released in the United States, tells us that for the teams in charge of producing DVD menus, their production was like the “wild west.” A place without clear rules, but with the maxim of convincing the viewer that the disc they had in their hands was a unique experience. The Guardian that directors were often involved in the design of DVD menus, providing comments and observations.

Without a doubt, the most memorable menus impeccably reflected the logic and aesthetics of the film or series in question. This was the case with the special edition Blu-Ray of Fight Clubfor example, that pretends to be a copy of a Drew Barrymore movie before becoming a David Fincher production. Or in the two-disc edition of Monty Python and the Knights of the Round Table, which offered “subtitles for people who don’t like the movie”, in which the dialogues of the British comedy are replaced by verses of Henry IV, Part II by William Shakespeare. One of the most memorable DVD menus is the one The house of 1000 corpses by Rob Zombie, in which the character of Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) insults the viewer for not deciding to choose an option.

Turner is clear about his favourite DVD menus: “The ones from a James Bond collection made in the early 2000s.” The film critic is far from alone in his nostalgia. A quick search on YouTube reveals that there are plenty of fans of DVD menus:n DVD menu tour Shrek 2 has more than 2.5 million viewswhile another video, where you browse through the options The Simpsons Movieexceeds 900,000.

The change from DVD to Blu-Ray format in the late 2000s also meant an evolution in menu design. Turner says that, despite having greater capacity, graphical interfaces became more and more minimalist. “The notion of making the menu part of the movie experience was lost there,” the film critic notes. “The Blu-Ray edition I have of the DVD has been a bit of a challenge, but it is not a game that I would have liked to see in the future.” The nights of Cabiriaone of my favourite films, doesn’t have a menu. It just starts and to choose the extra content, such as the documentary or the commentary, you have to select it from a list that appears when you pause the film,” Turner laments. However, the big change for home entertainment was yet to come.

Mastering the digital

“I think that in the days of DVDs, the product was not just about offering a film, but about selling a sensation,” the film critic reflects. “There is no longer that desire to expand a universe and I must admit that it is something I am nostalgic for. As the presentations become more minimalist, it becomes clear that they are nothing more than products that are being sold to us.”

“There is a big difference between doing scrolling “You can watch an endless list of movies on a grid and have it in your hand,” Turner stresses. However, the public’s preference for digital is quite clear. The Statista website indicates that The number of people who watched a series or movie in physical copy fell sharply between 2019 and 2024In the United States and the United Kingdom, it fell from 49% and 47% to 29% and 28% respectively. In Spain, meanwhile, it has fallen from 26% to 18% in the last five years.

Turner points out that some platforms streaming Platforms like Disney Plus complement their series and films with extra material, such as documentaries, but he believes that these substitutes so far do not work as well as physical copies. “I think that the way of browsing on many of these platforms does not offer the same thing, they simply direct you to the film and there is almost no way to explore beyond what they give you,” says Turner, who believes that seeing a list of productions with their names and posters is reminiscent of the experience of buying on-line.

Meanwhile, some DVD and Blu-ray distributors have reached agreements to release titles that were previously exclusively digital content. “There are labels like Criterion, Arrow, Kino or Shout Factory that make special editions and they seem to be doing very well despite the dominance of digital content.” streaming “on physical media,” Turner argues. “They have taken the initiative to present quality products where you really get the value for what you pay for.”

“It’s interesting to see what is chosen to be released physically and what is not. These platforms have hundreds and hundreds of titles at their disposal, but their distributors tend to be very selective when it comes to deciding what to bring to physical format.” Turner recalls the case of Mike Flanagan, creator of the Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and, more recently, The Fall of the House of UsherThe American director wrote on his blog in 2023 that he “was disappointed” that his former employer did not want to release on DVD and Blu-Ray the productions he had made for the streaming platform. streaming.

Will DVDs and Blu-Rays of series and films become collector’s items, as vinyl records have? Turner leaves the answer to the question up to viewers: “I think the public now has the choice between a reliable, if imperfect, content system like the streamingwhere you don’t know when or how long something will be available, or dedicate yourself to investing and developing your own collection.”

