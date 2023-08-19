Comment | Yle started the World Championships with a wonderful mix

Yle treated the performance in a special way, which remains one of the toughest of Finns.

Aku Bearden kick-started the World Athletics Championships in a great Finnish way in a 20-kilometer walk. Of course, television viewers were left wondering if the climax of the tight race would be shown at all.

With only a couple of kilometers left to walk, Yle decided to move his broadcast to the exciting men’s shot put qualifying. Of course we saw each other there by Darlan Roman handsome thrust and by Ryan Crouser first appearance in these roughs. Crouser is one of the toughest names at the Games and his injury background brought interest to his work.

Despite this, Yle’s eye for the game failed completely. After these pushes, you could watch the preliminaries of the long medley relay on television. The walk ran for a while on half the screen without narration. That also went away when the message started.

The winner of the walk Alvaro Martín got into the box dozens of meters before the goal line. The final decisions of the race were completely missed by the spectators.

Partanen was able to finish his brilliant walk without much fanfare. The commentators at the stadium only noticed the Finn’s goal when Partanen was already jogging in the goal area with his hands up. After that, of course, it was in a hurry to get back to the start of the relay.

This is how Yle treated the performance, which remains one of the toughest of the Finns in these games.