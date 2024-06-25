Comment | Yle can’t escape politics, which it once stumbled into particularly badly

Comment|MP Susanne Päivärinta (kok) tells in her recent book what kind of pressure Yle was subjected to during her journalistic career. It’s no surprise that reforming Yle’s politicized funding is so difficult again, writes Hanna Mahlamäki, head of the policy department.

Abundant seven years ago, in May 2017, Atte Jääskeläinen had to leave the position of Yleisradio’s editor-in-chief at the end of a long process. He was found to have bowed to political pressure from outside.

Current member of parliament of the coalition, former editor of Yle, Susanne Päivärinta says in his book published in May All this life, how did you pass the Jääskelain exam at the end of 2016 in the live broadcast of A-studio. He finally asked if he would be fired now. Päivärinta did not get fired, but left on his own initiative before Jääskelain, because he didn’t believe that things at Yle would ever improve.

In the fall of 2016, Yle’s editor, contrary to the policy of Yle’s management, had published an exceptionally fierce the bombing prime minister Juha Sipilä (central) email address. The dispute concerned Sipilä’s connections reporting related to Katera Steel. The engineering company owned by Sipilä’s relatives received a significant order from the state-owned Terrafame mine. Sipilä canceled his performance at A-studio, and Jääskeläinen thinks that should not have been told to the audience either.

Already in 2011, current Sdp member of parliament, then editor of Yle Timo Magpie had collected examples from his colleagues to the memowith which they wanted to show the shakiness of Yle’s journalistic principles, especially when it came to stories related to the center.

Päivrinnan From the grilling, another half year passed until Jääskeläinen’s departure. Before that, many famous journalists, like Päivärinna, had time to leave Yle. The numerous resignations were an indirect indication that the political pressure was successful: many critical voices faded away.

The success of the pressure was also demonstrated by an external evaluator, a professor of administrative science Olli Mäenpään in the report 2017 in May. Also The Public Speaking Council considered Ylen to have handed over journalistic decision-making power to outsiders.

In autumn 2016, the head of political editorial left Yle due to differences in journalistic policy Pekka Ervasti. Ervasti has signed a contract that prevents him from talking about it.

In contrast, Harakka now says that the perception that prevailed for years that he, like Ervast, was “paid to keep quiet” is not true.

About journalists who left Yle Jussi Eronen, Jarno Liski and Salla Vuorikoski told In his Ylegate book in 2017 with the same content about Jääskeläinen’s activities as Päivärinta now.

Reporters Susanne Päivärinta and Timo Harakka (top) and Pekka Ervasti (bottom right) left Yle during the period of editor-in-chief Atte Jääskeläinen (bottom left). Jääskeläinen was later found to have bowed to political pressure, which he himself has denied.

Jääskeläinen the case was extraordinary not because politicians pressured the media, but because it was so widespread and brought to light – and because the media bent on it so clearly.

Päivärinta says in her book that the pressuring mass mailings and the journalists’ resignation demands rose to a new level after the 2011 parliamentary elections. Basic Finns was the big winner of the elections, and thus the party’s representatives were more and more often in the A-Talk hosted by Päivärinna.

According to Päivärinna, there were sometimes grounds for viewer criticism, but what made the messages exceptional was their mass and style.

According to Päivrinna, the flood of messages stopped for a moment when her colleague Jan Andersson asked the member of parliament of the Fundamental Finns about it in a live broadcast Juho from Eerola and this acknowledged that messaging is a basic Finn’s modus operandi.

According to Päivärinna, he and Andersson had to instruct Yle’s bosses that they should not give in to the pressure of basic Finns.

Jääskeläinen the political influence on Yle’s contents extended not only to topics related to the city center, but also to Yle’s funding debate, which was heated then, as it is now.

HS found out in 2017, that Jääskeläinen wanted politicians defending Yle’s funding in the studio, while the journalists demanded the selection of interviewees on journalistic grounds. Mixing lobbying for a political funding solution into one’s own journalism was embarrassing for many journalists.

The discussion about financing has been a political playing field then and now. Yle has contributed to the fact that it is impossible to discuss the company’s financing in a neutral way in public.

Now Yle is to be renewed again. The chairman of the coalition’s parliamentary group Matias Marttinen the working group’s proposal to reform Yle should be completed by the end of June. The work has proven difficultwhich is no surprise.

Managing director Merja Ylä-Anttila has defended the level of current funding citing security of supply and national identity for storage.

Even though we are living in a time when services paid for with tax funds are brutalized with a heavy hand, many politicians would like to leave Ylen alone.

Some Basic Finns, on the other hand, have demanded cuts, citing what they consider to be the wrong kind of content, even though the firewall between the politicians who decide on funding and the content creators should be maintained.

Päivrinnan in my opinion, there could be plenty of room for improvement in Yles.

“Strategy, development and research work are done full-time, five days a week, year after year in several different units,” he writes.

In his book, Päivärinta suggests that an independent report be made on Yle, which would shed light on the use of the company and tax funds.