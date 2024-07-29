Comment | Yet another power-hungry president won’t let go of his position – and the people will flee

Comment|Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has declared himself the winner of the election. The opposition denies the result, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Tiina Rajamäki.

of Caracas the airport had a wildly hopeful atmosphere last week. Now the economic distress of Venezuelans has deepened for more than a decade Nicolás Maduro vote Finally out of power, thought those who flew in to vote.

Maduro has continued to be Venezuela’s autocratic and populist president Hugo Chávez line in his two previous presidential terms. In addition to the fact that corruption flourishes and the economy squats, Maduro keeps his friends in power and drives the opposition-minded into a corner – or to prison.

Those who arrived on flights from different parts of the world are part of the seven million Venezuelans who have fled the country’s economic crisis and the president’s efforts to suppress the opposition. There were a total of 21 million eligible voters. Opinion polls showed that the opposition candidate was clearly in support of the incumbent president.

Already late on Sunday it became clear that the hope was in vain. The Electoral Commission announced that Nicolás Maduro had received 51.2 percent of the votes after 80 percent of the votes had been counted. Opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia got 44.2 percent of the votes, reported news agency Reuters.

The opposition announced right after the closing of the ballot boxes on Sunday evening that the opposition’s election observers were prevented from being in the vote counting places. Leader of the Opposition María Corina Machado said after the results were announced that he was constantly receiving evidence of electoral fraud.

The polling stations opened late, they had been moved and election observers were forbidden to enter, the US newspaper reported The New York Times (NOW).

According to Machado, the winner is the opposition candidate.

“Edmundo González Urrutia got 70 percent of the votes and Nicolás Maduro 30 percent. We all know what has happened and now we have to fight for the truth,” Machado said of the Colombian According to El Tiempo magazine.

At Nicolás Maduro’s election party, supporters had pre-printed “Maduro won” jackets.

At least Chile, Peru and Spain expressed doubts about the validity of the election result.

“Dictator Maduro, out! According to the information, the opposition has won overwhelmingly. The world is waiting for you to admit defeat after years of socialism, misery and death,” roared the Argentine president Javier Milei message service in X.

Neighboring Colombia appealed for an honest vote count.

Early on Monday, the rumble came from the United States. Foreign minister Antony Blinken said that the United States is “very concerned that the results published by Venezuela’s Central Electoral Commission do not reflect the will of the voters,” said The New York Times.

Counted votes in Venezuela are registered in two ways: digitally for the Central Election Commission and on paper for each polling station. According to NYT, several polling stations refused to deliver the results recorded on paper when the election observers asked for them.

During Monday, we will see how the deeply disappointed opposition starts to act. The possibility of widespread protests is high. The opposition voters are extremely angry. In the past, Maduro has ordered the armed forces to subdue protests with violence.

The election day was loaded with a huge hope for change. Millions of Venezuelans had already prepared to slowly return to their homeland if the president changes and the country moves towards a democratic regime.

If Venezuela derails deeper into autocracy, it will affect all of Latin America. The United States has seen the country’s crisis in recent years on its southern border, where the number of Venezuelan migrants has risen markedly.

That is why neighboring countries and the United States should demand an independent review of the vote count.