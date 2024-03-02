Comment | Wilma Murto gave up – it was the champion's decision

Sometimes it's better for a champion to “go home to his bum”, writes sports journalist Joonas Kuisma.

Glasgow

Pole vaulter Wilma from Murro saw on saturday night in glasgow that it hurt and a lot. The European champion's ankle started to hurt in the middle of the pole vault final.

The background was the pain that had started a week earlier in the race in France.

Murto decided that he would interrupt. Murto made the decision himself, not his coach Jarno Koivunen.

It was a master's decision – and the right one.

Murto would have liked to continue the race. He set himself the goal of three medals for this season. The dream was to be on the podium in Glasgow, the European Championships in Rome and the Olympic Games in Paris.

Salolainen's competitive nature is such that he wanted to be in the bright lights when the bar was set to a solution height of over 480.

In the World Cup final, Murro also had a financial contribution. The medal would have brought a five-figure pile of prize money and also potential success bonuses from sponsors.

Therefore, the decision was not easy.

However, the burglary was smart. He didn't want to take the risk of getting injured more seriously and possibly risking the summer giants.

If the Olympic final in Paris had been skipped on Saturday, the European champion might have gritted his teeth and fought against the pain.

But sometimes the master's solution is to give up and go “home to his bum” in Murro's words.