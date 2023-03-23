Comment | Will the heavyweight boxing world championship farce take even more embarrassing turns?

There are so many confusing things in arranging the matches that it doesn’t work out, and the intervals between the matches get insanely long, writes HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Boxing there hasn’t been an undisputed heavyweight champion since 1999 and by Lennox Lewis. It strongly seems that you won’t get one as long as With Tyson Fury and With Oleksandr Usyk have championship belts.

A couple of weeks ago we already had time to announce, that the super fight between WBC champion Fury and WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk will take place at Wembley Stadium on April 29. You could immediately suspect the announcement, because it was a preliminary agreement and there were no names on the papers.

A few days later, Usyk’s camp announced that a 30/70 split in favor of Fury will be valid only on the mentioned match day. If the match is moved during the day, the split becomes 50/50. Usyk’s supporters also suspected that Fury wasn’t even training properly for the World Championship match.

Last Sunday, a new problem arose: Usyk wanted a rematch clause in the contract. So the loser has a chance to get a rematch. This did not happen to Fury. At this point it was already clear that the match would hardly take place.

Now Fury’s promoter Frank Warren claims that Fury would have accepted the rematch clause in principle, but the details were not agreed upon.

According to some sources, Usyk would have demanded the opposite distribution of the fee in the rematch, i.e. 70 percent for him, if he wins the first match.

Fury’s claim would have been 50/50.

Warren of course, blames Usyk for the cancellation of the fight and claims that it came as a surprise to Usyk that Fury would be ready to fight on April 29th.

Is that so?

Or did it come as a surprise to Fury, as it did to almost everyone else, that Usyk accepted a 30 percent share of the fees, even though he holds the belts of three federations.

Also a former triple league champion Anthony Joshua points an accusing finger at Fury of The Guardian in the interview. Fury is known for his outspoken comments on social media.

Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas claims that no compromises will do for Fury.

Joshua reminds us that he fought Usyk twice and it was impossible to arrange matches. Usyk won both matches. Joshua himself will make his return to the boxing ring on April 1 when he faces off at London’s O2 Arena Jermaine Franklin.

There was a reason of either camp or even both, this is one new chapter in boxing farces.

When arranging matches, there are so many confounding factors, the matches, their supporters and several unions, that it doesn’t work out and the intervals between the matches become insanely long. Finland’s number one hitter also had to suffer from this Robert Helenius.

So what happens?

Kuski’s presence is the WBA association, which has the right to choose the next fighter for Usyk. President of the WBA Gilberto J. Mendoza has announced that the two have until April 1st to reach an agreement.

If this does not happen, the WBA will order Usyk to face the number one challenger of the WBA association By Daniel Dubois.

So it may be that there will be even more strange and strange twists and turns.

