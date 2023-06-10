Comment | Why wasn’t this realized 12 years ago?

The drinking song and the rapper performing it is an old concept in Finland.

Finn doesn’t talk or poop. Until the beer taps and singing voices open on the weekend.

The wrapper ie Jere Pöyhönen opened Pandora’s box. We are no longer afraid

sends a Finnish-speaking artist to Eurovision to rap about parties and alcohol.

It’s just a shame that the trick was realized only now. About ten years ago, there was a real renaissance of alcohol rhymes in Finland.

Degree (properly named Jani Sutelainen) asked Norm Day (2010) with the song in the spirit of Kummel and to the rhythm of the car tune: what kind of day will you have tomorrow? It’s a normal day, and the auto-tune seemed to intensify:

What if I’m on the track again on Friday,

although you can get Saturday’s shout with money.

And there are these. Known as Stig Pasi Siitonen urged to take a sip in the song with a surprising name choice Ryyppy (2012). Jare & Villegalle (real names Ville Galle and Jarre Brand) wildened the spring, which accelerated to the World Cup gold in ice hockey At the Wedding (2011) in the making.

Hoping for drinking,

god willing from tomorrow.

And let’s not forget the king of Finnish rap Jare Tiihonen i.e. Cheek and his song pin out (2012)!

Sock off, I pulled day and night.

I just wasted the summer, neglected the dunes.

However, the most suitable visa candidate would have been Petri Nygårdin (real name Petri Laurila) mega hit Clear Day (2010). The song published at the beginning of the Eurocrisis would have brought light and the joy of retching to the crisis-aware brains of Europeans.

As a cherry on top of the cake, the song’s chorus even has some authentic wrapper-like features. Cha Cha Cha has just changed to Auntie. Same same but different.

Has the potential to become a classic. Nygård was ahead of his time.

