Comment Why was Angela Merkel, who was called the best leader of the corona crisis, made a mistake, canceled the lock and had to apologize to the citizens?

Merkel introduced classical crisis communications and kept her face despite her historic complete turnaround.

Berlin

German chancellor Angela Merkel unexpectedly convened a meeting on Wednesday, the decision of which was a complete reversal of the extraordinary Easter rate cut decided a couple of days earlier.

After the quick meeting, Merkel made a downright historic statement. He said the extra interest rate cut over Easter, announced on the night between Monday and Tuesday, will be canceled. And most strangely, Merkel said the decision was a mistake, just her own mistake, and asked the citizens for forgiveness.

It was like a textbook on crisis communication: admitting everything, apologizing – moving forward.

What exactly happened? A year ago, Merkel rose in the eyes of the whole world as the most rational corona leader, led by a consistent approach based on science. The change in the position of Merkel and Germany is large compared to the first wave of the interest rate crisis.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel at a press conference in Berlin on Wednesday.­

New the turnaround is underpinned by an inflamed political climate and saturation with a pandemic as in many other EU countries at present.

Merkel and the state prime ministers said Monday that the shops would be tightly closed on Maundy Thursday and Easter Saturday. In practical life, the change would not have been great, but it would certainly have reduced the encounters that fueled the pandemic. It was surprising but not at all unfounded.

The closure took on dramatic proportions, but the opening hours of the shops in Germany are strictly limited in any case. Department stores can only be reached by appointment. Restaurants are closed, but hairdressers open.

Why the closing of a couple of shopping days got so hard resistance? Merkel was also criticized from her own troops.

The closure that surprised the companies was apparently not prepared on a legally sound basis. Since in Germany courts can overturn political decisions under the Constitution, the barrier could have collapsed in court.

Moreover, there was resistance to the fact that the Easter closure was decided in such an exceptional way. This seemed to reflect and reinforce the atmosphere in the media: a strong reaction was anger.

The draft decision was not known in advance, as usual. The closure was brought to a meeting of the Federal Chancellor and state prime ministers on Monday evening in the evening, and was not announced until three in the morning. It seemed like a small district decision-making.

The decision is easily justified by the epidemiological situation in Germany. The third wave is rising, the British variant of the coronavirus is spreading violently and there are even younger patients in the intensive care units.

Political however, the soil was not ready for even a small sudden stop.

What is needed in Germany are a quick change of pace for vaccination and an increase in the use of rapid tests. They have both been promised by the German government as early as April, but that is not enough to appease loud criticism.

After his brief announcement, Merkel was being examined by MPs in a debate in the German Bundestag. Many praised him for his outspoken responsibility. In front of MPs, Merkel did not appear to have received her wings.

Germany is a large country where criticism of those in power is also traditionally sharp. Merkel is not cramped for the first time. After the migration crisis, his resignation hung in the air at times, now again his departure date is already known.

Merkel will leave politics in the September election. Politically, he has little to lose compared to those trying to reclaim their positions. The apology was hardly as humble to him as one could suddenly imagine. It was political realism.

Pandemian delays and mistakes in vaccine procurement, for which the EU is largely responsible, have taken the patience of the Germans as well. Mistakes have also been made in Germany, and although the government is not responsible for all of them, it is, in practice, responsible for them.

Merkel’s burden now weighs more. The main governing party he represents, the CDU, is losing its superiority in support polls week by week, and the upcoming September election is already starting to get politicians nervous. There are many reasons for the plight of the CDU.

Chairman of the CDU elected at the beginning of the year Armin Laschet has not taken a strong position, but seems slow and uncertain in a situation where several MPs in the party have had to resign after getting rich in last spring’s mask shops in ways that cannot stand ethical scrutiny.

These the burdens undoubtedly contributed to the fact that the closure decision based on a purely epidemiological situation was not politically sustainable.

Compared to last week, the number of coronary patients in intensive care in Germany has increased by 12% and the number of new infections by 28%. Germany has also developed an opening-up strategy, which will be put in place as infections fall.

In Germany, the states, counties and municipalities have a lot of potential to act in a pandemic. On Wednesday, Merkel mentioned Tübingen, which effectively promoted rapid testing, during the Bundestag HS said earlier in March.

Nothing prevents others from acting other than Tübingen, Merkel stressed. The Chancellor does not decide everything in Germany, but it seems that solutions to the crisis are sought from top management.