Comment | Why is it allowed to inject people with substances without a qualification in Finland?

In Finland, anyone can become a tattoo artist or inject filler into people's lips. It feels strange in a country that believes in bureaucracy, writes Roosa Welling, HS's city reporter.

Finland is famously the promised land of bureaucracy. Especially services related to people's health, safety or hygiene seem to fall under a very special cause.

That's why I couldn't believe my ears at first when tattoo artists from Helsinki told, that basically anyone can become a tattoo artist here. They were worried about the situation.

I don't know anything about tattooing myself, and I've never held anything other than a sewing needle in my hand. Still, I could immediately buy a tattoo machine online today and start making open wounds on people's skin for money, into which ink is inserted.

Of course, I should report the start of operations to the local health authority and write down how the security of my service is organized.

But that's it. Becoming a tattoo artist is a matter of notification, for which no permit, qualification or license is required.

While tattooing poor hygiene or incorrect technique may lead to infections and blood poisoning, in the worst case, even the transmission of blood diseases.

It is understandable that tattooists are not required to have any specific qualifications, as it is not currently a separate degree, but the profession is often taught by a mentor.

However, it is worrying that out of all the countries in the world, Finland has such a big blind spot in the legislation. For example in Denmark and in France the matter has been taken more seriously.

Tattoos in addition, the gray area also extends to other aesthetic procedures. For example lip fillers can be injected by anyonewhich is why plastic surgeons are increasingly correcting asymmetric lips.

Small signals of change can be seen. Petteri Orpon (kok) it is recorded in the government program that the patient safety of aesthetic treatments is going to be investigated. However, it is not yet certain what the practical effects will be and what measures the investigation will cover.

You would think that injecting different substances into people for money is not the only thing that should be left to too little regulation in Finland.

The author is HS's city reporter.

