Comment | Why does Germany tolerate riots and not allow demonstrations? The reason is zero tolerance for hatred of Jews

Friday in Berlin is tense because the riots related to the war in Gaza may flare up, writes HS’s Germany correspondent Suvi Turtiainen.

Berlin

in Germany Friday night is expected to be restless again, as the terrorist organization Hamas has called its supporters around the world to the streets.

The streets of Berlin have seen several clashes since Hamas attacked Israel and Israel retaliated in Gaza.

A large number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations have been banned in Berlin and other parts of Germany because they are feared to incite hatred of Jews. Similar demonstrations have revealed direct Hamas sympathies and hatred towards Jews.

However, the bans have not calmed down the situation, on the contrary.

The protests have expanded to now also oppose demonstration bans.

The night before Thursday, 65 police officers were injured in Berlin during unauthorized demonstrations against Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Rioting the center is the Neukölln district in Berlin, with more than 150,000 of its 330,000 inhabitants having an immigrant background.

The biggest clashes have taken place on the Sonnenallee street, along which there are several Arab shops and stores. On Thursday evening, the police were conspicuously present on the street.

Many of the area’s residents have relatives in the Palestinian territories and worry about Gaza’s civilians. Some of them find it wrong that demonstrations in support of the Palestinians have been banned.

A man who presented himself as a Syrian told HS on Sonnenallee a week ago that it is wrong how Israeli flags can still be flown at Berlin demonstrations, but not Palestinian flags.

“Berlin is a democracy, why can’t everyone express their opinion,” says the man. He didn’t want to say his name.

The answer to the ban was found right next door. Been on the same street A Palestinian man living in Germany did not condemn Hamas’s attack on civilians, but declared himself a supporter of Hamas.

In his opinion, Hamas’ attack on festivals, for example, was justified.

Rioting Two streets away from Sonnenallee, which is the focal point, is the Weserstrasse. The street is known for boutiques, wine bars and restaurants favored by the creative class.

Fraenkelufer Synagogue is located one kilometer from Sonnenallee. Pictures of civilians kidnapped by Hamas and still in captivity are hung on its fence.

Different religions and worldviews coexist in Berlin.

In a free democracy, there is room for many different opinions. In Germany, the right to demonstrate is a cherished value.

But there are also certain values ​​that Germany assumes all its inhabitants share. One of them is guaranteeing the safety of the Jews. This is directly related to German history: Nazi Germany killed six million Jews in the Holocaust.

The protest ban imposed by the authorities is not about two opposing opinions, one of which is being tried to be silenced. The reason is zero tolerance for inciting hatred of Jews.

The ban is an attempt to guarantee the safety of Jews in Berlin, and the concern is justified. Anti-Semitic attacks have increased in Germany during the Gaza war, including as part of protests. On Wednesday morning, an attempt was made to burn down a synagogue in Berlin.