Comment | Why do world stars limit filming at their concerts, even though social media is full of their pictures?

Comment|The top artists set strict restrictions on the media when it comes to photographing the concerts. At the same time, the public can take and post pictures that will spread widely.

Large some Finns have seen Coldplay’s concert in Finland – not in the stadium but in the news media and of course on social media.

I also know that there were big round screens and colorful balloons, even though my seat was on the Alppipuisto rock.

What did it look like? Bryan Adams gig in Tampere at the beginning of July? Harder to say. I might have seen an Instagram story.

There are no pictures in journalistic media, because the artist would have liked to approve the pictures before publication.

As worn at the Flow festival held in Helsinki over the weekend, the shooting practices were usual in themselves. During the first three songs, many gigs could be filmed from the front of the stage.

Several artists, however, had special rules: no filming in front of the stage, filming allowed only from a precisely defined distance, filming only so that all members of the group are visible, photos must be approved before publication.

Filming from the public was not restricted, and SLR cameras were also allowed. The festival stated on its website that the security guards have the right to prohibit filming in some situations, such as at the artist’s request.

“ Why shouldn’t the gig be stored in pictures as it is?

You name it artists have been trying to limit photography in their performances for a long time. In 2022, a singer Florence Welch asked the Flow audience to stop filming in the middle of the show.

In 2019 Bob Dylan denied At his concert in Helsinki filming from both the media and the public.

For example Guns n’ Roses and Alicia Keys have even tried to keep their gigs completely cell phone-free.

In 2013 Beyonce banned the media from filming on his world tour. The reason was that the news sites had published “unflattering pictures” about the artist’s Super Bowl performance.

Helsingin Sanomat photo editing supervisor Markku Niskanen according to the filming restrictions are very artist- and gig-specific.

Photos are not sent to the artists for acknowledgment, as journalistic decision-making power is not handed over to the editor. The condition in question usually leads to no filming at all.

Niskanen sees a contradiction in the fact that, for example, a concert review has to use an archive photo, while social media is filled with pictures of the concert in question.

“For the readers, it seems strange that we are not allowed to film, but ten thousand people in the audience are allowed.”

Of course, the reason for limiting filming is also the desire to protect the concert experience. The artist doesn’t want a flash of lightning in his eyes, and the audience doesn’t want to stare behind the cameras.

Artists working in a world where visuality and visibility are the currency. With their own social media, they can create the image they want, but they cannot control all visibility.

The pictures are part of the legacy of the gig, as are the reports and reviews. As in the text, conveying the atmosphere in the pictures is also essential.

Why shouldn’t the gig be stored in pictures as it is? A concert is different from a red carpet. Even a pop diva can sweat and grimace at a gig.

HS’s Niskanen says that it is precisely foreign top names, not Finnish artists, who require special restrictions.

For example, PMMP, which made a comeback this summer, is delighted with his visual talent even those who haven’t made it to the gigs.

I would imagine that many fans are just happy to see concert photos that have not been approved in advance.