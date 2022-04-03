Comment Where did HIFK’s paint cannon go? There was a mystery disappearance during the noon hours

Jere Innala’s sudden disappearance from the lineup underscores HIFK’s predicament.

HIFK received painful news during the fifth TPS match as some of the best canines in the spring Jere Innala and Roni Hirvonen suddenly fell out of the lineup.

Hirvonen scored two goals in Saturday’s match and Innala has already added 3 + 4 in the semi-finals.

What was strange about Innala’s case was that the attacker was still in the HIFK’s number one chain at 12 o’clock in the line-ups published by Veikkaus, but when the League announced the line-ups on its own website at 1 pm, Innala was no longer visible.

Something had happened during the hour.

Innala and Hirvonen joined Teemu Turusen, Sebastian Dykin, Joonas Lyytinen, Johan Motinin, Michael Garteigin and companionship with the patient. Striker Petteri Wirtanen even had to play as a defender in a troubled player situation.

Whether it is Korona or some other reason, HIFK is living in unpredictable times. The lottery machine throws a new row of lottery balls for each match. Then sand the patterns in it.

Saturday flew from the match to the shower Jordan Schmaltz was banned from playing in Turku.

Schmaltz’s ax Markus Nurmen did not initially proceed to disciplinary proceedings at all, but after TPS made a request to the defense counsel, the two-match ban was suspended.

It was strange how the swipe was not initially considered worthy of the ban, but at a second glance the signs of punishment were met.

Miro Karjalainen Taklaus, on the other hand, did not incur additional penalties. Having presented the winning goal and a fierce run-out in the series so far, Karjalainen introduced ballerina-like deceptions to the trough this time.

Pakkijärkäle always guarantees the well-being of the audience – one way or another.