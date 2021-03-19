Comment When will Finland hold a gold medal celebration of happiness?

In the midst of a constant complaint, it may be hard to believe, but the key to Finnish happiness is trust, writes foreign journalist Heikki Aittokoski.

Could think a little quietly when we are really organizing a big party in honor of the Finnish gold bear. I am talking about the World Happiness Report, in which Finland – meaning us Finns – ranked just number one for the fourth time in a row.

At the very least, it would be appropriate to meet at the markets and go to dawn as soon as the situation allows. The achievement is really great, and there are objective reasons for it.

Finland has reaped a reputation for happiness across Europe and beyond. While reputation is not the crux of the matter, positive attention feels and should feel good.

In Finland, a number of journalists have been rampant in search of the secret of Finnish happiness. I, too, was quite recently contacted by a German and then a French journalist.

I took both to the forests of northern Espoo. My intention was not to show how fast Finland can get away from fellow human beings. My purpose was to illustrate the Finnish relationship with nature.

I also wanted to emphasize silence – the fact that Finnish happiness is calm in nature, perhaps rather a quiet satisfaction than a rowdy jee-jee-meinink.

Also I emphasized the confidence of foreign colleagues. It may be hard to believe in the midst of a constant complaint (both a justified complaint and a pointless Marina), but Finland’s strengths are its trust in fellow human beings, public power and the safety net of society.

Confidence is probably the main reason why Finland has so far survived the corona pandemic relatively little compared to many countries.

This is also highlighted in a recent World Happiness Report. A group of happiness researchers compare in his article Finland and Mexico, where covid-19 mortality has been almost ten times higher than in Finland.

The comparison suddenly doesn’t sound fair, because Finland has incomparably better starting points than Mexico. But equally, researchers speculate that trust and income distribution may explain up to half the difference in disease mortality.

In international comparison, Finland is a country with small income disparities and high levels of confidence.

Confidence creates solidarity that leads to others being taken into account in their own actions. Let’s stick to this.

Also considered those tanhukinkers then sometimes. Until then, we will be quietly satisfied and celebrate the gold medal with each of us, for example with peaceful bun coffees.