Comment | When the first bald patch appeared on my head, one piece of information would have been comforting

When your hair suddenly falls out, you have to support a person, not tell them to be grateful, writes HS city reporter Vilma Ikola.

Two a year ago my hair started falling out. On top of my head appeared a coin-sized loincloth, the leather of which shone white.

The doctor diagnosed the problem quickly alopecia areata, more familiarly bald. Contrary to what I thought, baldness is not a problem for older men, but an autoimmune disease that causes patchy hair loss and affects about two percent of the population.

The extent of the problem could not be predicted, one would only have to wait and hope for the best.

“It’s just hair,” comforted many, including doctors.

Except it’s not just the hair, and it’s not just how it looks to others.

Hair are just a lifeless cell, but still an essential part of a person. What they mean to someone is very personal.

Some try different styles all the time and cut off their hair in front of the bathroom mirror with kitchen scissors on a whim.

I’m not that kind of person. My hair has always been long and thick, even red for over a decade. The ones that make hairdressers and strangers squeal in love.

Suddenly, some hostile force took over my body. That this is just happening to me now, I’m gradually becoming unrecognizable and I can’t stop it.

I don’t just wanted to wait or hope. I frantically searched for information, went to the doctor and had blood tests. I got a sloshing stick on my head that didn’t help at all.

Confusion deepened into panic.

A lot more hair came out. After two months, there were spots the size of a fingertip all over the head. The first patch had spread to the size of a palm.

And still I was comforted.

“Well, but you have so much hair that no one even notices.”

But I noticed. In the worst swamp, I didn’t even want to touch my hair. My partner brushed and washed them for me. And collected my loose hair around the apartment so I wouldn’t see them.

I devour articles, blog posts and forum posts, from us and the world.

In newspaper stories, those who lost their hair told how they were shocked at first, but now wear their baldness with pride. I envied their courage, because I didn’t know how to take it in terms of empowerment or growing as a person.

I just wanted to look the same as before.

I got it a referral to specialist care in case I needed a wig too. The very thought caused terror.

I imagined how I would walk around with some horrible plastic bag on my head and look like I was on my way to a coffee shop to spy on an upside-down newspaper through holes cut in it.

And then the whole process. From which door would you get a ticket? As a Helsinki resident, why would I have to buy a cheaper wig than if I lived somewhere else, where the payment commitment is higher?

How long would the whole process take? How many more times would I have to hear that luckily it’s just hair?

The specialist assesses the situation literally with a magnifying glass. No clear reason for hair loss was found.

But when the doctor said that the situation must be a really big shock and sadness for me, I felt grateful.

Finally, someone gave me permission to be afraid, without reminders of how I’m otherwise healthy and have this and that to be thankful for.

Man is more than the sack of meat he carries. Therefore, hair loss cannot be treated only with loose creatine strips.

They are part of identity, a person’s right to their own body. That right must be protected even when forces greater than medicine are raging in the body.

Even a wig for me acquiring it seemed so difficult and confusing that I decided to humble myself only in the face of necessity. I didn’t have to, because my hair grew back.

Now I wish I had even gone to look at wigs and ask the most burning question of those months of torment: could I be myself, even if my hair fell out?

I went earlier this week at a gig in a wig shop. There, I was told that sometimes the client cries, understandably, but in the end, even the desperate can find help and comfort.

Professionals make such exact copies of the wigs that they are indistinguishable from your own hair.

I was finally ready to ask my question.

“Would it be possible to do something like this,” I asked, pointing to my hair.

“Certainly, exactly,” came the reply.

I should have asked two years ago. I would have been less afraid.

Hair is not just lifeless cells. Not to belittle them.

