Comment | When Niko-Ranta-aho is showered with hugs and date requests, journalism cannot leave the true crime phenomenon unaddressed

Criminals are increasingly trying to communicate to the public on their own terms. That's why journalism has to deal with the true crime phenomenon.

When One of the main creators of the Katiska skein, Niko Ranta-aho, opened his phone after 11 months of pretrial detention, thousands of new followers were waiting on Instagram. There were hundreds of messages: admiring messages and dating proposals from women, congratulations messages from men.

This was witnessed by a neighbor Katiskaresponsible producer of the documentaries Joni Soila. The number of messages was so huge that we can no longer talk about individual people. A large crowd cheered on the man, who had already at that point admitted his involvement in the largest drug case in Finnish history.

“I think it says more about the state of society and people than the media,” Soila told me. I interviewed Soila for background to the pointin which I found out how characters with a background in hard crime have become the most listened to authors in Finland.

A big change has taken place in how criminals are in the public eye. Before, they told their story in Alibi magazine and received a year of the magazine as a reward. Now they make books and podcasts, cashing in on their criminal past and reputation as experience experts.

This economy of crime stories must therefore also be dealt with within a journalistic, critical framework. In HS's story, the motives of people convicted of serious crimes behind writing and creating a brand were opened up, so that everyone can draw their own conclusions based on what they say, whether they want to consume this content and what they should think about it.

Of crimes convicts are increasingly communicating directly to the public via social media. Then the facts are easily replaced by emotional reactions.

For example, a hockey player convicted of rape Severi Lahtinen published a defense speech on Instagram in October, which quickly received more than 21,000 likes. Lahtinen has appealed against his sentence, and the matter will be discussed later in the Court of Appeal. However, Lahtinen's one-sided defense speech started his own trial on social media and a smear campaign against Lahtinen's victim.

In the worst case, the populist identity politics of social media and the white-washing narratives of criminals may undermine trust in the legal system. Convicted people have the right to their point of view, but it is the responsibility of publishing houses and the media to choose the context carefully and not to sell selected pieces of entertainment.

In the true crime attention economy, the middle class reads stories of criminals with a voyeuristic mindset, and the middle class media criticizes the same productions with a horrified mindset. Even endless moralizing does not necessarily give a truthful picture of a complex phenomenon.

In HS's story, former crime bosses say that a new career is an alternative to a life of crime. Although these are individual cases, in the bigger picture it is about the fact that committing and repeating crimes is prevented above all by a sense of belonging to society.

Criminals categorical exclusion of narratives is not the answer. The decisive thing is how things are told. Crime is basically a socio-political problem. This world of no alternative is described precisely Sonja Saarikoski recent information work Female prisoners. It highlights that often the perpetrators of the crime are in many ways also victims of their starting points.

The work shows the shortcomings in child protection, substance abuse and mental health services, treatment of victims of violence and criminal care. Crumbling the structures of the welfare state, for example increasing child family poverty, causes marginalization and malaise passed on from generation to generation, which becomes expensive for society and immeasurably expensive from a human perspective.

We need more insight into these structures and less stories about the adventures of celebrity criminals in the underworld. But as long as individual criminals are singled out and biographies of criminals are among the most listened to books, the media should be interested in all aspects of the phenomenon.