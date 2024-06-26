Comment|The media followed Mel Gibson’s movements in Finland with great interest. Gibson’s Crocs were mentioned, but not the racist past, writes HS’s Eleonoora Riihinen.

There it’s nothing new that Finns get confused if a Hollywood star happens to get lost here after a bag.

We still remember our dream bride Geena Davis, who came here to praise the magic of Lapland in the 1990s. We were really moved when the actor Emma Thompson said in Marchthat our people shovel snow with “unbelievable energy” and “without complaining” like Santa’s little helpers!

Close monitoring of HS and other media movie star Mel Gibson’s movements in Porvoo and on a terrace in Espoo is the same continuum. Meeting a world star in everyday life is of course exciting, and the media tells about what people are interested in.

And the media really told.

It told what tea Gibson bought from a tea shop in Porvoo (two packages of My Mums Apple Pie fruit tea). It said that Gibson liked it fish and pig in a restaurant in Porvoo. It said that Gibson was amused On Linnanmäki in Tulireki and Salama devices on many occasions.

Even now it is known that Gibson rock the crocs.

Gibson’s dozens of stories were made about the Midsummer visit, and they have a happy atmosphere. I didn’t notice that they mentioned the uproar that has overshadowed the 68-year-old Mad Max – star’s career.

Gibson was sidelined from Hollywood for years because of his aggressive behavior. In 2006, the actor was caught driving drunk, during which he shouted anti-Semitic slurs at the police.

In 2010, a recording of Gibson yelling violent and racist threats to his ex-girlfriend was made public. There was prostitution, the n-word and gang rape fantasies. Gibson claimed the tapes had been edited.

The following year, a female friend sued Gibson for domestic violence. Gibson was ordered to serve three years of probation and community service.

Gibson’s racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic comments has been reported since the 1990s. The actor has attributed his hate speech to addiction and nervous breakdowns. Since then, he has sobered up.

However, it is questionable whether he has truly taken responsibility for his hateful comments and racist past.

Actor in 2020 Winona Ryder retold the story he originally told GQ magazine ten years earlier. According to Ryder, Gibson called him an “oven dodger” at some parties, a reference to Ryder’s Jewishness and the Holocaust.

Gibson vehemently denied this and called Ryder a liar.

Roars and Kohut dimmed Gibson’s stardom for a while, but already in 2016 he was nominated for an Oscar for the war film he directed Hacksaw Ridge.

Last year, there was a stir Sound of Freedom –a film that has been said to flirt with Qanon conspiracy theories. Gibson was an executive producer on the film.

The actor has also collaborated making films for a conservative audience By S. Graig Zahler with in an indie film called Dragged Across Concrete (2018). In it, Gibson plays a violent police officer who spouts racist and derogatory stories about gender minorities.

The so-called cancel culture treats different people differently. Mel Gibson is a living example of that.

But maybe it’s not appropriate to think about it when a world star visits Finnish boutiques and politely agrees to group photos.

