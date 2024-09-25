Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Comment | When Lumi and Pyry settled in a Finnish municipality of five thousand inhabitants, the reason was Finland's weak self-esteem

September 25, 2024
September 25, 2024
in World Europe
Comment | When Lumi and Pyry settled in a Finnish municipality of five thousand inhabitants, the reason was Finland’s weak self-esteem
China gave Finland two pandas, and the plan had no prerequisites for success at any point. Corona is not an explanation, writes HS’s foreign correspondent Ville Similä.

There it lyllers on the slushy yard, Snow or Pyry. I never learned to tell Ähtäri’s pandas apart.

There were about a dozen people in the Ähtäri panda house. Of course, it was corona fall, but the equation didn’t seem to work. We had driven to Ähtäri for three hours.

Now, on Tuesday, Ähtäri Zoo finally threw in the towel. It was decided to return the pandas.

