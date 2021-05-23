Comment What is in those bolts of the wheels of Mercedes and especially Valtteri Bottas?

It is pointless here to consider whether Bottas is slower than Hamilton when the team treats Bottas regularly, writes HS sports journalist Ismo Uusitupa.

Table was covered To Valtteri Bottas In the Monaco F1 race. Ferrarin Charles Leclercin the incredible misfortune continued in Monaco and the Pile Seat changed to a spectator seat even before the race.

Bottas left the third square, which now offered a straight Baana towards the first bend. The departure was not quite perfect, and almost transversely left his own box Max Verstappen took the lead. However, Bottas drove second and there didn’t seem to be much trouble.

Then a bolt wrench stepped into the picture of the Mercedes depot: the right front tire did not come off during the depot visit. Then not at all. A terrible rumble began and everything went wrong. But one remained: that tire to be replaced remained attached.

Useless here is to consider whether Bottas is slower than Hamilton when the stable treats regularly with Bottas. By comparison: Hamilton practically never interrupts.

The stable’s budget is how many hundreds of millions of euros, but you can only afford decent bolt wrenches for Hamilton. Or is it the mechanic hutilus on duty at the right front tire? Answer: It can’t be, because for Hamilton, the tires can be changed smoothly.

Well yeah, surely Mercedes has the necessary tools, but could it now be agreed that Bottas’ misfortune ends there? Next, in two weeks, we will race in Baku, which has been a good place for Bottas. May it be this year as well. Also for bolt wrenches.