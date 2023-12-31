Comment | What has happened to the Young Lions?

The Sweden game showed the way the Young Lions can knock down favorites in the playoffs, writes hockey journalist Sami Hoffrén.

Gothenburg

Barely a lot can happen in a week.

The initial tournament of the Young Lions dragged on with a bang and was tinged with losses, but the final match of the first group against Sweden was a huge step up from Finland.

Nuoret Leijonat brought one of the tournament's biggest champion favorites to its knees by taking a 5-4 victory after a shootout.

The Scandinavium hall in Gothenburg had an unreal atmosphere at times.

Swedish fans had arrived in droves to cheer their team on to victory, but Finland's dull start and thriller ending curbed the blue-yellow charm. A quiet Scandinavium hall has not yet been heard in Sweden's matches other than the opening set.

It must be remembered that Sweden had not conceded a goal before Sunday. The junior kronorna roared from victory to victory and, among other things, made Canada's star sister look like a complete opponent at times.

On Sunday, Sweden's bunch looked like they were dying. The head coach Lauri Mikkolan the coaching led by had prepared the team for a hard blow.

After the liberating victory over Latvia, the Young Lions played their best match of the tournament on Sunday, which gives a great starting point for Tuesday's quarter-final match.

Finland was a clear underdog in the preliminary settings in the New Year's Eve hegemony, but Nuoret Leijonat did not play submissively. Vice versa.

The opening set against Sweden was by far the best set of the tournament by the Young Lions. The strong start actually shocked the giant favorite Sweden.

Tommi Männistö silenced the Scandinavium hall with his 1–0 goal.

Nuoret Leijonat started the match with a cool head and controlled the puck very maturely. The controlled start dropped the tempo, and Sweden didn't get to the heart of their game until the second set.

For long periods, Finland's puck game was more controlled than Sweden's, which surprisingly fell into lax solutions.

A lot of credit must be given to Finland's puck-free playing. Now there was a proper structure and reaction. The fives stayed tight and help was always close by, which helped to stop Sweden's attacks a lot right from the start.

The change from before was confusing.

Canada and Finland's defense against Germany was quite strong at times hitchcock and fumbling, but against Sweden, the package stayed together even five times better.

Losing a two-goal lead in one set certainly lowers the overall grade, but Nuoret Leijonat left a promising image of itself.

Despite four setbacks Noa Vali gets clean papers from his job.

In the end, it's the same, which one – Choose or Niklas Kokko – saves with a goal in the quarter-final match, if Nuoret Leijonat plays with the same commitment and maturity in the future.

Finland is still not among the gold favorites, but the Sweden game showed the way the Young Lions can knock down favorites in the playoffs.

Against Sweden, the Young Lions attacked and defended as a tight and harmonious team from one change to another. Balanced cooperation hockey through the lineup.

Thinking about the future, it's also silly that a few top individuals got much-needed success from the attack of the Young Lions.

Players with a big responsibility for results Lenny Hämeenaho (1+1) and Jani Nyman opened their scoring account at the last possible moment before the playoffs. Nyman's winning goal in the shootout was the work of a professional finisher. Also Konsta Helenius swam an impressive goal in the shootout.

With a chilling 3–2 goal superiority, they charged to the top plate Kasper Halttunen (1+2) is somewhat unexpectedly becoming the team's number one gun. Halttunen leads Finland's goals and points market with 3+3.

Painfully after the last few days filled with sloppiness and big question marks, the Young Lions have a delicious prospect for next week.

In the semifinals, they will most likely face Slovakia. Although it has glimpsed its potential in Group B, Finland would go into the fateful match against Slovakia as a slight early favorite.

After the confusing twists and turns, it's time for the medal games again.