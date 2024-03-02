Comment | What has happened to Krista Pärmäkoski? The mystery deepens even more

Hardly anyone would have believed this morning that Krista Pärmäkoski would win another World Cup competition, writes Ville Touru.

Lahti

“That kind of practically speaking, it's not even possible”, one skiing legend breathed with a round lip while watching in the Lahti stadium's media room on Saturday Krista Pärmäkoski sensational competition.

Pärmäkoski, 33, did something incredible in Salpausellä. He skied to victory in the traditional 20 km race.

Six years had passed since Pärmäkoski's previous World Cup victory. And there were only three of them in my entire career – if the best share times in the pursuit races are left out of the calculations.

All three of Pärmäkoski's previous victories came in the spring of his life in 2018.

Hardly no one until a week ago – or even this morning – believed that a woman from Luhalahti would ever be seen on the highest podium at the World Cup.

Over the course of this season, Pärmäkoski's wonderful career seemed to be slowly coming to a sad end.

In his last World Cup competition at the end of January in Goms, Switzerland, Pärmäkoski experienced the bottom of his career. At that time, the 38th place in the joint start of the free 20 km was the worst ranking of Pärmäkoski's long career on a normal distance.

The rise from that in a month to this point is unfathomable. The quote at the beginning of the story also refers to that.

And Pärmäkoski has not been in such a mood at any point during the whole season that he could have realistically fought even for a podium position. Before this, Pärmäkoski's best ranking of the season was 7th.

Pärmäkoski certainly got a noticeable advantage on the equipment side on Saturday, but that alone does not explain this sensation.

If anyone thinks that Pärmäkoski got an advantage from the new, exciting binding invention of its ski stable Madshus, it can be forgotten, because it was developed only for free skiing.

Pärmäkoski is currently a gigantic mystery, which Saturday's sensation will only increase even more.

What really happened to him?

Especially during this season, Pärmäkoski has shared very mysterious comments about his situation and his future.

At the end of the Tour de Ski, he announced that he had skied the final ascent of Alpe Cermis for the last time. He has said that he went to therapy during the season due to mental challenges.

The death of a beloved dog last spring drove Pärmäkoski into deep waters. Recently, he got a new dog and said that it brought a lot of joy to his life.

But not just a dog can suddenly improve the skiing time by two minutes! There is something else in the background that Pärmäkoski has not wanted to make public.

He further fueled the mystery situation on Thursday at the media conference of the Salpausselkä Games. Pärmäkoski said that he knew what caused the fluctuation in the level, but did not agree to say a single drop more.

“I will not say more at this stage. I'll tell you later”, Pärmäkoski teased secretly.

Pärmäkoski has been considering ending his career for the second year in a row. Returning as a World Cup winner after a six-year hiatus will surely add more laps to this match as well.