Comment | What do Banksy’s works mean?

Comment|The British artist Banksy has not given the public any hints about what he wants to communicate with his new works.

World the most famous and enigmatic street artist Banksy has published two new works of art since the beginning of the week. Both works appeared on the walls of different buildings in London on Monday and Tuesday in just 24 hours.

What is it about? Why does the artist have such a close rhythm? Is Banksy perhaps publishing a new series of works?

The rapture raises several questions, but the most important one is: What is he trying to communicate with his works?

For now, the public can only speculate, because the artist himself has not given any hints about how the new works should be interpreted.

First the piece depicts a goat that appears to be standing on the edge of a tongue. Stones drip from the roots of its feet to the ground. The piece, released on Tuesday, features two elephants poking their heads out of closed windows, their trunks almost touching.

In both works, the animal figures are just black silhouettes.

On Tuesday, Banksy surprised Londoners with his work depicting two elephants.

British Time Out magazine according to some have speculated that the latter work is based on the idea of ​​the “elephant in the room”. The well-known saying refers to a problem that no one wants to say out loud.

Attention has also been drawn to the fact that only one of the elephants has a tusk, which in turn has been thought to represent the division between generations. Some believe that the detail has an ecological message.

the BBC According to the report, a goat standing on a cliff next to a surveillance camera has been seen to represent humanity on the “brink of extinction”. Some have interpreted the inclusion of a camera in the artwork as an expression of how there is no privacy even in the most remote spaces.

It was whatever the meaning of the goat and elephants, the animal figures in Banksy’s art are not in any way strange apparitions. His standard topics include animal rights, climate change and the use of power. The works are often also anti-war and very humane.

But what is Banksy up to next?

Maybe on Wednesday a new animal work will be revealed again. In London, we are probably now waiting with excitement to see which building’s wall it will appear on that time.