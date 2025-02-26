On the 34th matchday, Werder Bremen has to travel to the 1st FC Heidenheim, and from a Hanseatic point of view, this gives nothing good. Because the club from the Ostalb had been traveling in subclass football regions for decades, this duel is not one of the absolute Bundesliga classics, but further chapters in this story are unlikely to be in the interest of everyone involved. Not that the Bremeners would therefore like the descent to the Heidenheimers. The previous meetings have only left very one -sided memories.