Comment | We went through 20 Helsinki nightclubs and noticed a striking lack

HS Nyt’s editors ran wild in Helsinki’s nightclubs throughout the fall. Some places have managed to freshen up, some have stagnated at the beginning of the 21st century, writes Aliisa Ristmeri, editor of HS Nyt.

“Where shall we continue?”

The question is on everyone’s lips at the latest when the clock approaches twelve.

During the fall, HS Nyt’s editors tested 20 Helsinki nightclubs to make navigating Helsinki’s nightlife easier. We did the results nightclub machinewhich allows you to test what kind of party-goer you are and which of Helsinki’s nightclubs is the best for you.

The idea for the machine started from the fact that finding a suitable continuation place seemed difficult time after time. Due to the corona pandemic, the nightclub scene had come to life.

What kind of people go everywhere these days and are the old classics still valid?

We sought answers to these questions by going to the place and sensing the moods both in the bar lines and on the dance floors.

In part of nightclubs, the comfort of customers had been invested in a new way: many places have adopted the principles of a safer space.

For example, at Tavastia’s Saturday Disco, it can be seen concretely, when harassers dressed in white hoodies and ear buttons are running around the edge of the dance floor and the edge of the queue. Their job is to be there and help if someone experiences harassment or racism in the bar, for example.

In many bars, safety reminders are also hung on the walls, for example in the toilets.

“There is zero tolerance for sexual harassment, homophobia and racism here,” one read.

And then we also went through the completely different places. Stuck in the early 2000s, where the same old songs play on sticky dance floors. In the more traditional nightclubs in the inner city, such as Apollo, Teatteri klub or Baarikärpäsen, nothing had changed.

The young people we talked to in Barikärpäsen described the atmosphere of the place as “bullshit” because, according to them, it’s hard to avoid getting drunk.

Once again, we came to the conclusion that, if you want to drag the evening through the long formula, you should head to the other side of Pitkänsilla. You can find nice places to sit on the rock, from which it is easy to continue into the night.

Our panel was convinced that the relaxed and versatile Musta Härä, Vallila’s gift to nightlife, was suitable. The complex, i.e. the combination of Siltanen, Kuudenne Linja and Kaiku, has something for almost everyone, especially if you are in your twenties.

It’s a shame that the nightclub coverage in the city center is so homogeneous. A refreshing surprise, however, was Haave Helsinki, which even visitors described as “a bit like Kallio’s bar, but in the center.”

We noticed while making a night club machine, that there is something missing in the night life of the capital. A sure basic place to go on the weekend with friends in their twenties.

The kind where you can have fun carefree, but where you don’t smell like vomit, where you don’t have to be so sensitively afraid of harassment on the dance floor, but not the kind where you have to be ashamed of skinny sneakers or androgynous dressing.

Such, which DTM aspired to be.

Two a year ago, the gay bar Don’t Tell Mama closed its doors.

The bar left the way of the luxury hotel. In 2018, St. George moved into the same building as DTM and was surprised that the nightclub sounds are heard (the noise carried over two nights a week to three hotel rooms).

for the development of Finland’s rainbow scene vital DTM managed to exist at different addresses for almost 30 years.

If nowadays, if you want to go to a gay bar on the weekend, the only option is Hercules or Herccu.

Located in Makkaratalo, in the armpit of Baarikärpänen, the bar originally aimed at gay men now defines itself more broadly as a rainbow bar. However, many young people only go to Hercules for lack of a better option.

When we visited the bar for the nightclub guide, the visitors opened up about how the nearby Barikärpänen has attracted people “who might otherwise not enter a gay nightclub”.

You can buy wristbands for Barikräpä and Hercules, and the thirsty are lured in with cheap drinks. It can be seen in Hercu’s visitor base.

Otherwise, the hlbtiq+ scene, which is aimed at the younger generation, has been kept alive in the nightlife for the last few years, mostly by club events.

Is it necessary gay bar in 2022? I come across this question at regular intervals.

And the answer is yes.

People belonging to sexual and gender minorities need spaces that are made just for them. In such cases, you are less likely to encounter, for example, harassment, misgendering or violence.

They are one of the only places where you don’t have to experience minority stress. In them, you feel that you are part of a community and are seen.

The situation is especially frustrating for those who are looking for company in a bar. Everyone knows that, in addition to dating, nightlife is a key part of dating.

And if you are not interested in politics or human rights, then there is one more undeniable fact left. There should be a good gay bar in Helsinki because they simply have the best parties.