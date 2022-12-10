Comment | Was Ronaldo’s behavior nauseating, selfish or just inconsolable shock?

What have we received from the tournament’s biggest star players, asks HS sports reporter Ismo Uusitupa.

Football As the World Cup draws to a close in Qatar, attention has begun to focus on the dramatic moments of the matches and the events after the matches. This is what the International Football Association Fifa demanded before the Games: let’s focus on football and forget about human rights violations.

Argentina Lionel Messi has carried his team in attacks, but after the Holland match he fell into stupid behavior. For a while, Messi was happy about the place in the semi-finals, but he, among other things, memorized the scorer of Holland’s two goals in the middle of the interview Wout Weghorst for a fool.

Even that wasn’t enough for the angry Messi, because he refused Weghorst’s handshake and said something obviously rude to the Dutchman’s face.

How about Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, whose number of followers on Instagram has crossed the unimaginable mark of 500 million? The sidelined star player disappeared into the dressing room crying after the semi-final loss and did not neglect his duties as a captain.

Was the behavior “a little nauseating”, like in Yle’s studio Antti-Jussi Sipilä shot? Or was it just selfish or just a shock brought on by disappointment? When it comes to Ronaldo, the behavior is declared selfish to say the least.

He is often selfish: at worst, he disappears into the dressing room in the middle of the match and refuses to come on the field from the substitution, as happened at Manchester United.

Perhaps Even Ronaldo is allowed a bit of humanity – as surely as Messi too. Ronaldo is 37 years old, and it was at that moment, after the final whistle of the match, that it dawned on him that he would never win the World Cup trophy.

The use may not be quite correct in that state. If it was, maybe someone should be worried.

We’ll have to wait and see how Messi reacts in a similar situation. Does he lift the trophy and mainly annoy the opposing team’s players, coaches and, for that matter, the referees?